Dalton Mobile Home Owners Get A Local Cash Buyer For The Homes Others Turn Down

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Property Buy Guy buys mobile and manufactured homes around Dalton on owned land, leased land or in a park, including homes with title issues.

DALTON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Selling a mobile or manufactured home in Northwest Georgia rarely works the way selling a site-built house does. A park or a landowner may have a say in who takes over, unpaid taxes on the home can hold things up, and a title that went missing years ago can stop a sale before it starts. The Property Buy Guy, a family-owned home-buying business run by Dalton and Murray County native Daniel Blankenship, buys these homes directly with cash throughout the Dalton area and Whitfield County, whether they sit on land the owner holds, on leased land or inside a park.Blankenship has worked in construction since the 1990s and in real estate since 2006, building, remodeling and buying homes in the communities where he grew up. Mobile homes and the land they sit on have been a regular part of that work. It is also where many local owners find their options narrowing, because a lot of cash buyers simply pass on them."Plenty of buyers won't even look at a mobile home, and that leaves good people stuck with a home they can't move on from," Blankenship said. "When I make an offer, I'm the one buying it with my own money, so I can look at the home, the land and the paperwork together and give you a straight answer."For owners getting ready to sell, a little paperwork goes a long way. Under the Georgia Department of Revenue's rules for mobile homes, owners must get a location permit from the county tax commissioner each year by April 1 and display its decal on the home. The tax commissioner will not issue that permit while taxes on the home are still owed, and a new owner has until April 1 or 45 days after buying the home, whichever is later, to get one. The same rules make it unlawful to move a mobile home without the decal. The rules also let the tax commissioner ask a new owner for proof that earlier taxes were paid, so it helps to call that office early and ask what, if anything, is still owed.Owners in a park have a second set of questions to answer. The lot lease and park rules often cover whether a new owner needs approval, whether the home can stay where it is and how any unpaid lot rent is handled, so the park office is worth a call before a sale date is set. Families who have inherited a mobile home, or found that the title is lost or still in a late relative's name, can usually sort the paperwork out through the county tag office and a title company. Blankenship talks sellers through those situations before anyone signs anything.The Property Buy Guy buys homes as they are. Sellers do not need to make repairs, clean the home out or hold showings, and they choose their own closing date. There are no commissions or seller fees, Blankenship covers the closing costs, and the sale closes through a local title company. When the paperwork is in order, closing can happen in as little as seven days, and sellers who need more time can pick a later date. Homeowners who want to see each step can read how the direct cash sale process works before they reach out.A cash sale is not always the right answer, and Blankenship says so. As a licensed Georgia Realtor, he can also list a home on the MLS when the home, the land and the seller's timeline point toward the open market."I lay everything out in black and white," he said. "If listing would serve you better, I'll tell you that and help you do it. I have to be able to sleep at night."That approach carries over to families. When an older homeowner is thinking about selling, Blankenship asks for the adult children to be part of the conversation too, so everyone hears the same numbers and the same options from the start and nobody is caught off guard later.The Property Buy Guy buys houses and mobile homes in Dalton, Cohutta, Varnell, Tunnel Hill and across Whitfield County, and buys houses throughout Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee, including Chatsworth, Calhoun, Ringgold, LaFayette, Fort Oglethorpe, Chattanooga and Cleveland. Owners can learn more about how the company buys houses for cash in Dalton, GA, call Daniel directly at 706-264-1785, or request a no-obligation cash offer through the short form on the website. Offers usually arrive within 24 hours, and sellers are free to say no.The Property Buy Guy is a family-owned real estate solutions and investment company based in Dalton, Georgia. Owner Daniel Blankenship buys homes directly with his own capital, does not sell contracts on to other investors, and offers sellers a choice between a direct cash sale and a traditional listing.

Emma Sivess

Unlimited Content

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dalton Mobile Home Owners Get a Local Cash Buyer for the Homes Others Turn Down News Provided By Unlimited Content October 29, 2026, 21:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.