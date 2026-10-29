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Whisenhunt Media Named to SetHero's Top Video Production Companies in Las Vegas

29.10.2026 / 21:58 CET/CEST

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LAS VEGAS, NV - October 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Whisenhunt Media, an Emmy Award-winning video production and digital marketing agency, has been named to SetHero's Top 49 Video Production Companies in Las Vegas, Nevada, a guide for 2026 published by the production management platform. Whisenhunt Media is one of nine owner-verified companies featured at the top of the guide, ahead of the full list of Las Vegas production houses. SetHero develops production management software used by working film and video crews for call sheets, cast and crew management, production reports and scheduling. Its Las Vegas guide is written for producers and brands seeking production partners in the market. "It is an honor to receive this recognition and acknowledgement from SetHero," said Ben Whisenhunt, founder of Whisenhunt Media. "They are an invaluable production partner for us, from call sheets and cast and crew management to production reports and scheduling with Movie Magic." Whisenhunt Media runs its productions on SetHero, distributing call sheets, crew lists and daily production reports through the platform. The agency credits that discipline with keeping client shoots on schedule and on budget, from single-camera testimonials to multi-camera live event coverage. Founded in Las Vegas in 2017, Whisenhunt Media has earned two Southeast Regional Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and eight Telly Awards, including a 2026 Silver in Craft for Videography and Cinematography and a 2026 Bronze in Craft for Editing. The agency produces commercials, corporate films, documentary content, aerial cinematography and event coverage for brands, law firms, medical practices and technology companies, and integrates that work with web design, search, paid media and social strategy. The full guide is available at sethero/video-companies/las-vegas-nv. About Whisenhunt Media Whisenhunt Media is an Emmy Award-winning video production and digital marketing agency based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since 2017 the agency has combined cinematic video production with brand development, web design, SEO, paid advertising, social media and experiential marketing into integrated systems built to drive measurable business growth. Learn more at whismedia. About SetHero SetHero is a production management platform used by filmmakers and video crews to create and send call sheets, manage cast and crew, and produce production reports. Learn more at sethero. Media Contact

Whisenhunt Media

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(702) 832-78827912

Mountain Lilac St, Las Vegas, NV 89113

whismedia Whisenhunt Media

Media contact: Ben Whisenhunt

+1 (702) 832-7882

News Source: Search Atlas

29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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