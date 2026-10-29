Progress In Dialogue With U.S. Depends On Reaching Agreement On Iran's Seven Conditions Ghalibaf
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote this on his X page.
“Iran's conditions have been repeatedly and clearly stated to the mediators. The carrot-and-stick approach has no effect on Iran. Progress can only be achieved once Iran's seven conditions have been agreed upon,” he said.
Meanwhile, tensions between Iran and the United States remain high following the months-long conflict that began with US and Israeli airstrikes on February 28. A peace memorandum was signed between the two countries on June 18 under Pakistani mediation, but talks on a final agreement have faced repeated difficulties amid mutual accusations of non-compliance and continued pressure.
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