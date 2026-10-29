After Headstone Fell On Houston Woman, Zinda Law Group Shares Cemetery Safety Tips For Families

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A Harris County lawsuit alleges a monument fell on a visitor at a Houston cemetery. She and her legal team want other families to know what to watch for.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On the sixth anniversary of her grandmother's death, a Houston woman sat in the grass beside her family's headstone. When she stood to leave on May 18, 2024, the monument fell onto her right leg, according to a lawsuit filed in Harris County. The petition says her leg was split open to the bone. Court filings state that it took three Houston firefighters to lift the stone.“I went there to be close to my grandmother,” said the client, who asked not to be named.“I don't want another family to go through what mine has. If someone sees a headstone that looks loose, I hope they'll say something.”The case is ongoing against Paradise Cemetery South, Inc. d/b/a Golden Gate Cemetery, Cause No. 2024-64559, in the 80th Judicial District Court of Harris County, Texas. The petition, filed by Zinda Law Group on her behalf, alleges that the monument was not adequately secured to its base and that the cemetery failed to inspect, maintain, or warn of the hazard. It asserts claims for negligence and premises liability.Zinda Law Group is sharing safety guidance because cemeteries are places where families gather, kneel, sit, and touch markers as part of remembrance. Monuments are expected to be permanent, and visitors rarely have reason to question them.“Our client's first concern now is that this doesn't happen to anyone else,” said Cole Gumm, attorney at Zinda Law Group.“These are places of grief and remembrance, and families should be able to count on the monuments around them being secure. When something looks wrong, a report to the cemetery can prevent a tragedy.”The firm offers the following general guidance for visitors. Report any monument that appears to lean, rock, crack, or sit unevenly on its base to the cemetery office, and note its location. Take extra care after storms or heavy rain, when soft or shifting ground can affect heavy markers. Keep children away from tall or visibly unstable monuments. Photograph hazards and note the date and time when reporting them. Call 911 immediately after any crush injury, and seek medical care even if the injury seems minor.“Cemeteries have a responsibility to inspect and maintain the grounds and the monuments on them,” Gumm said.“When visitors notice a problem, speaking up helps protect the next family that comes through the gate.”About Premises LiabilityUnder Texas premises liability law, property owners generally owe visitors a duty to use reasonable care to protect them from unreasonable risks they know about or should discover through reasonable inspection. Whether that duty was met in any case is decided on its specific facts.About Zinda Law GroupFounded in 2008 by John C.“Jack” Zinda, Zinda Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices across Texas, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida. The firm has recovered more than $400 million for clients harmed by the negligence of others. Zinda Law Group works on contingency, so clients pay nothing unless the firm wins.Media ContactZinda Marketing...(888) 988-7063

Samantha Grey

Zinda Law Group, PLLC

+1 800-863-5312

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After Headstone Fell on Houston Woman, Zinda Law Group Shares Cemetery Safety Tips for Families News Provided By Zinda Law Group, PLLC October 29, 2026, 21:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Law



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