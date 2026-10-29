National Nonprofit 'Shoes That Fit' Celebrates A Year Of Bringing New Shoes And Confidence To More Than 185,000 Children

2025–26 annual report highlights impact across 1,886 communities nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National nonprofit Shoes That Fit is celebrating the generosity and community partnerships that brought brand-new athletic shoes to more than 185,000 children during the 2025–26 school year. Its latest annual report captures the impact of that work across 1,886 communities in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and the shared commitment behind it: helping children attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive.For more than three decades, Shoes That Fit has brought communities together to provide children in need with new, properly fitting athletic shoes. Working closely with school staff, the organization identifies students in need, provides tools to measure their shoe sizes, and ships new, name-brand athletic shoes directly to partner schools for discreet distribution, ensuring children receive the shoes they need while preserving their dignity.In addition to these ongoing deliveries, Shoes That Fit hosts special schoolwide distribution events in partnership with donors, community organizations, and volunteers. At these celebrations, gymnasiums and schoolyards come alive with music, balloon arches, and applause as students receive their new shoes, bringing the organization's commitment to dignity and joy to life.That positive impact carries into the school day. Among educators reporting on the 2025–26 school year, 90% observed significant improvements in children's confidence after they received new shoes, 89% reported improved self-esteem, 85% saw increased social interaction, and 78% noted greater physical activity."When children have shoes that fit, they walk into school with greater confidence. They participate without fear, play without pain, and focus on learning instead of what they lack," wrote Amy Fass, CEO and executive director of Shoes That Fit, in the report.The annual report recognizes the individuals, volunteers, foundations, and corporate partners who make this work possible. Among the organization's most significant and enduring partnerships are Nordstrom and Rack Room Shoes, whose longstanding commitments have helped bring new shoes, confidence, and joy to children nationwide. Through the generosity of their employees, customers, and communities, these partnerships continue to play a vital role in expanding Shoes That Fit's reach and impact.Another major highlight was the extraordinary generosity of Stater Bros. Markets and its customers, who raised $766,469 through an online and in-store campaign, marking the largest single donation in Shoes That Fit's history.The report also highlights a partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation supporting children and families affected by the 2025 wildfires, local volunteer initiatives, and children organizing fundraisers to help their peers receive new shoes.Support from donors and partners sustains shoe deliveries each week across the country, with continued contributions making it possible to reach more children and school communities. Approximately 88% of Shoes That Fit's total expenditures supported program services during the 2025–26 fiscal year.To learn more, donate, or become a partner, visit .Check out the annual report:About Shoes That FitFounded in 1992, Shoes That Fit is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Claremont, California. The organization provides new athletic shoes to children across the United States, helping them attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Learn more at .Media Contact:Janell Barrett-JonesThe Scarlet Agency...

Janell A Barrett

The Scarlet Agency

+1 917-512-3055

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

National Nonprofit 'Shoes That Fit' Celebrates a Year of Bringing New Shoes and Confidence to More Than 185,000 Children News Provided By The Scarlet Agency October 29, 2026, 21:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.