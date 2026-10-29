Nevada Young Republicans Joins Washoe Republican Party And Censures Mark Amodei

Nevada Young Republicans condemn Amodei's betrayal of Republican values

- Chairman Woodrow JohnstonNV, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Nevada Young Republicans have formally censured and condemned Congressman Mark Amodei, declaring him no longer a Republican in good standing and announcing that the organization will never again endorse, support, or provide him with a political platform.The resolution represents an unequivocal rejection of the establishment Republican politics that have plagued Nevada for decades. After years of disappointing conservative voters, Amodei has chosen to publicly attack Republican congressional nominee Lieutenant Colonel David Flippo rather than help defend the Republican House majority and advance President Donald Trump's America First agenda.The Nevada Young Republicans refuse to tolerate this betrayal."Mark Amodei has spent years disappointing conservatives, but actively undermining our Republican nominee is an unforgivable betrayal," said Nevada Young Republicans Chairman Woodrow Johnston. "You do not get to turn your back on Republican voters, provide ammunition to the Democrats, and then expect those same Republicans to welcome you back with open arms when you need a favor, a lobbying contract, or another political opportunity. Amodei made his choice. Now he can live with the consequences."The resolution goes far beyond a symbolic condemnation. The Nevada Young Republicans have declared Amodei permanently unwelcome at organizational events, prohibited him from receiving speaking opportunities or honors, and called upon Republican officials to deny him discretionary access and assistance that could advance his private financial interests.The organization has also called for a voluntary boycott of businesses that financially benefit Amodei through ownership, employment, consulting, or lobbying relationships, and committed to directing its own purchasing and contracting elsewhere.The message is simple: Betraying the America First movement should carry consequences that do not disappear when a politician leaves office.The Nevada Young Republicans proudly stand alongside the Washoe County Republican Party and other Nevada Republican organizations that have already condemned Amodei. The organization is urging Republican and conservative organizations across Nevada and throughout the United States to adopt corresponding policies."Republican voters are tired of an establishment that demands loyalty from the grassroots while refusing to demonstrate that same loyalty to our nominees," Johnston continued. "The era of rewarding betrayal with political rehabilitation, lucrative consulting contracts, and backroom favors needs to end. We are building a Republican Party that fights for its principles, fights for its nominees, and fights for President Trump. Anyone who stands in the way should not expect the next generation of Republican leadership to forget it."The resolution reaffirms that electing Lieutenant Colonel David Flippo remains the number one electoral priority of the Nevada Young Republicans. Flippo represents the conservative leadership Nevada needs: a combat veteran willing to confront the political establishment, defend conservative principles, and fight for President Trump's America First agenda in Washington.As the resolution concludes:"Amodei's betrayal shall earn him no political rehabilitation and no retirement business."The Nevada Young Republicans remain committed to electing David Flippo, defending the Republican House majority, and helping build a stronger, more conservative, and more prosperous Nevada.The full resolution, "Resolution Condemning and Censuring Mark Amodei," accompanies this release.FULL TEXT:NEVADA YOUNG REPUBLICANSRESOLUTION CONDEMNING AND CENSURING MARK AMODEIWHEREAS, electing Lieutenant Colonel David Flippo is and has been the number oneelectoral priority of the Nevada Young Republicans, because he will confront theestablishment, fight for conservative principles and President Trump's America Firstagenda, and help lead a movement for a more conservative and prosperous Nevada;andWHEREAS, Mark Amodei has publicly attacked the Republican nominee, voted for acompeting candidate, and refused even to speak with Flippo; andWHEREAS, Amodei publicly rejected Flippo and appears to be working with theDemocrats; andWHEREAS, this conduct compounds Amodei's longstanding failures of conservativeleadership and accessibility to Republicans; andWHEREAS, Amodei had the gall to criticize the Trump administration's communicationsafter his own remarks supporting the investigation underlying the 2019 impeachmentinquiry required public clarification; andNOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Nevada Young Republicans formallycensures and condemns Mark Amodei for betraying Republican voters and providingpolitical assistance to Democrats;BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that this body stands with the Washoe County RepublicanParty and other Nevada Republican organizations that have condemned Amodei, andsupports their efforts to hold Republican officeholders accountable;BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that this organization considers Amodei NOT a Republicanin good standing and we shall never endorse or support him for public office, anddeclares him unwelcome at its events, with no speaking roles, honors, or institutionalplatform;BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that Republican officials and organizations should denyAmodei discretionary access, introductions, and favors intended to advance his privatelobbying, consulting, or financial interests;BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that this body calls for a voluntary boycott of businessesthat financially benefit Amodei through ownership, employment, consulting, orlobbying relationships, and shall direct its own purchasing and contracting elsewhere;BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that Republican and conservative organizations throughoutNevada and the United States are urged to adopt corresponding policies;BE IT FINALLY RESOLVED, that the Nevada Young Republicans reaffirms itscommitment to electing David Flippo, defending the Republican House majority, andadvancing President Trump's America First agenda. Amodei's betrayal shall earn him nopolitical rehabilitation and no retirement business.

Woodrow Johnston

Nevada Young Republicans

+1 2027136271

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Nevada Young Republicans joins Washoe Republican Party and Censures Mark Amodei News Provided By Revere Solutions October 29, 2026, 21:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics



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