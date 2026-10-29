Neurosurgeons Of New Jersey's Dr. Geoff Appelboom And Ali Fathali To Run NYC Marathon For Education And Cancer Research

Dr. Geoff Appelboom (left) and Ali Fathali will represent Neurosurgeons of New Jersey in the 2026 NYC Marathon, supporting Success Academy and brain cancer research through Fred's Team at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, respectively.

Dr. Appelboom will support Success Academy, while Fathali will run for Fred's Team at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

NORTH JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neurosurgeons of New Jersey's Dr. Geoff Appelboom and Chief Marketing Officer Ali Fathali will run the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 1, supporting education and brain cancer research. Dr. Appelboom will run for Success Academy, and Fathali will raise funds for brain cancer research through Fred's Team at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Dr. Appelboom, who practices at the organization's Wayne location, will support Success Academy, a network of public charter schools in New York City. The organization provides a kindergarten-through-12th-grade education, with academic instruction and programming in areas including arts, chess, debate, and athletics. Information about its schools and programs is available at successacademies.

“Running for Success Academy gives this race a purpose beyond the finish line,” said Dr. Appelboom.“I'm glad to support an organization focused on helping students learn and build their futures.”

Fathali, who is based in Bergen County, will participate through Fred's Team, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's official running program. The program raises funds for cancer research and clinical trials at MSK and allows participants to support the research area that matters most to them. Fathali's fundraising effort specifically supports brain cancer research.

“Running for Michael is personal to me, and I'm grateful to everyone who has supported this effort,” said Fathali.“Through Fred's Team, those contributions help fund brain cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering.”

Supporters can contribute through Dr. Appelboom's Success Academy fundraising page or Fathali's Fred's Team page supporting brain cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Fathali also shared a“Running for Michael” video about his cause.

About Neurosurgeons of New Jersey

Neurosurgeons of New Jersey is a neurosurgical practice with locations throughout New Jersey and in New York. Its physicians treat conditions affecting the brain, spine and nervous system. The practice's services include spine surgery, brain tumor care, cerebrovascular and endovascular treatment, pain management and physical therapy. Additional information is available at neurosurgeonsofnewjersey.

Michael LaPick

JCT Growth

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Neurosurgeons of New Jersey's Dr. Geoff Appelboom and Ali Fathali to Run NYC Marathon for Education and Cancer Research News Provided By JCT Growth October 29, 2026, 21:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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