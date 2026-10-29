Forget Politics: How The Young Right Is Reaching Gen Z Through Greek Life And College Football

The Young Right Tailgate Tour – University of Alabama x Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE)

Inside The Young Right's Takeover of SEC Culture, A Saturday with Alabama Pike, and the Birth of a New Conservative Movement

- Michael Sugimoto, Founder and CEO of The Young RightTUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Politics might dominate the headlines, but the next generation isn't looking for another campus debate. They're looking for community somewhere else: in Greek life, college football, and the timeless traditions that make Saturdays in the South a defining part of American culture.The Young Right (TYR) is tapping into that culture and turning it into a movement. Founded just one year ago by Michael Sugimoto, TYR has amassed nearly 500,000 followers and averages 20 million monthly views across its digital platforms.“Through our nationwide Tailgate Tour, we're taking our influence beyond a screen, bringing together thousands of college students, fraternities and sororities around one of America's most enduring traditions: tailgates and college football,” said Michael Sugimoto, Founder and CEO of The Young Right.By meeting young Americans where culture already happens, The Young Right is redefining how the next generation engages with conservatism. This fresh approach to making conservative cool again is building a movement that makes patriotism, faith, and conservative values part of the culture.“Gen Z is tired of divisive politics and endless debates. That's why what we're doing matters,” said Sugimoto.“We're not forcing politics or policies down people's throats. We're going straight into culture, meeting Gen Z where they are, building community, and showing them that conservatism has a place in everyday American life. And it's working. Thousands of college students are showing up.”The tour has made stops at Ole Miss alongside Phi Kappa Tau (PKT), Texas A&M with Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE), and Indiana with Sigma Alpha Epsilon (ΣΑΕ). Most recently, the tour brought its tailgate activation to Tuscaloosa in partnership with Alabama Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE), continuing to build relationships with top fraternities across the country.Across the SEC, college football Saturdays remain a defining part of Southern culture, with traditions that extend well beyond the field. Greek life is central to that experience, bringing students together through lasting friendships, philanthropy, leadership, and a shared sense of belonging. Ultimately, these communities help shape campus culture and build lasting connections that extend well beyond college. Through its partnerships with fraternities, The Young Right is connecting with a new generation of students embracing conservative values and carrying forward the traditions that have defined American college life for generations.The Young Right Tailgate Tour will culminate at the Army–Navy Game on December 12, 2026, at MetLife Stadium.With thousands of students attending Tailgate Tour events, The Young Right is proving the impact of a culture-first approach to engaging the next generation of young conservatives. By building on the traditions, communities, and experiences that bring young Americans together, The Young Right is advancing a new model for the conservative movement. Rather than waiting for the next generation to join the movement, The Young Right is building a movement that the next generation wants to be part of.Because sometimes, the best way to start a cultural movement may not begin at a podium or in a debate. It may begin at a tailgate.

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Forget Politics: How The Young Right Is Reaching Gen Z Through Greek Life and College Football News Provided By The Young Right October 29, 2026, 21:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: U.S. Politics



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