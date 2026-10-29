Alpha Funds Director Ben Till Awarded United States Legion Of Merit

Alpha Funds Ben Till, retired Wing Commander, being pinned with the Legion of Merit by Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna

Pentagon Briefing with Ben Till of Alpha Funds and Trevor Smith of Atomic6

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Pentagon ceremony recognizes Till's distinguished service advancing cooperation in space defense among the United States, New Zealand, and allied nations

- J.D. Russell, Commercial Astronaut & CEO of Alpha FundsWASHINGTON, D.C., VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alpha Funds today announced that Ben Till, RNZAF, Director, Space & Deep Tech, and a retired Wing Commander in the New Zealand Defense Force, has received the United States Legion of Merit in recognition of his exceptionally meritorious service to the United States and allied nations.The decoration was conferred by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a ceremony in ANZUS Hall at the Pentagon. Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, the senior enlisted leader of the United States Space Force, pinned the medal on Till.Till's wife and their three children were present for the ceremony, sharing an extraordinary moment that recognized not only his service, but also the commitment and sacrifices made by his family throughout his military career. Till also serves as board member representing Alpha Funds on the Space Technology start-up Atomic6.“Ben represents the very best of service, leadership, and international partnership,” said James“J.D.” Russell, Founder and CEO of Alpha Funds, and a twice space flown commercial astronaut.“This honor recognizes a career spent strengthening the bonds among the United States, New Zealand, and allied nations. Alpha Funds is fortunate to benefit from Ben's integrity, strategic vision, and deep understanding of the space and defense communities. We are extraordinarily proud of him and grateful to his family for supporting his service.”Established by an Act of Congress on July 20, 1942, the Legion of Merit was the first United States military decoration created specifically to recognize citizens of other nations. It is awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces and friendly foreign nations who distinguish themselves through exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.The Legion of Merit remains one of the highest United States military honors conferred upon foreign officers. The award recognizes service performed in a clearly exceptional manner, including leadership in demanding assignments, significant strategic achievements, and contributions that strengthen military cooperation and shared security.Till's recognition reflects his distinguished work advancing defense and space cooperation among New Zealand, the United States, and allied partners. He served as the New Zealand Defence Force's first joint space planner, later served as Director Space Programme, and most recently represented New Zealand as its Air Attaché (Space) to the United States.Across these roles, Till helped strengthen international trust, defense relationships, space cooperation, and shared security objectives. His military career also includes two decades of service as a Navy and Air Force pilot.At Alpha Funds, Till applies that same experience as Director, Space & Deep Tech, helping the firm evaluate and support technologies with applications across space, defense, national security, and allied markets.About Alpha FundsAlpha Funds is a founder led venture capital and family office investment platform focused on companies shaping the future of space and deep technology. The firm supports exceptional founders, with a particular focus on dual use aerospace technologies across the four pillars of the space economy: access, infrastructure, connectivity, and data.Alpha Funds combines investment capital with strategic defense, government, and commercial relationships to help portfolio companies secure early customers, enter critical markets, and scale technologies with applications in space and on Earth.

Austin Litteral

Alpha Funds

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Alpha Funds Director Ben Till Awarded United States Legion of Merit News Provided By Alpha Funds October 29, 2026, 21:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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