Uganda: Boarding Schools Face Sanctions Over Unlawful Operations

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

In a bid to ensure safety of learners, the Ministry of Education and Sports has vowed to act against boarding schools that operate without authorisation from the ministry.

The Minister of State for Education (Sports), Hon. Peter Ogwang, said that the ministry has set guidelines for operations of boarding schools, in response to emerging concerns over the quality of boarding school facilities across the country.

“A boarding section must be properly authorised, adequately resourced, regularly inspected and run in the best interests of learners,” Ogwang said.

The minister presented a statement on the requirements for schools to operate boarding sections during plenary sitting on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

“Learners must be properly supervised, with clear procedures for reporting abuse, and arrangements for food, nutrition and hygiene must meet the required standards. Responsibilities for financing and maintenance must also be clear,” said Ogwang.

Ogwang added:“Schools will be required to address any gaps identified, and appropriate action will be taken against facilities that operate unlawfully or expose learners to unacceptable risk.”

He noted that whereas boarding for Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) is voluntary, it should aim to achieve the goal of improving access to free education by disadvantaged children.

“The position of the ministry on boarding in these schools follows from that purpose: boarding must serve the interests of learners and must not stand in the way of free basic education,” he said.

The minister cautioned administrators of UPE, and USE schools against diverting funds to unauthorised boarding operations, adding that the ministry will conduct periodic reviews on the need for boarding for UPE and USE schools.

MPs welcomed the guidelines, with Kilak South County MP, Hon. Gilbert Olanya arguing that the guidelines act as a control measure.

“The moment you leave the door open, as a country, we shall regret. The statement of the minister is okay, Let the schools know they must have something to control fire outbreaks,” he said.

Hoima District Woman Representative, Hon. Beatrice Wembabazi, said that safety of learners should not be compromised.

“I want to request the Ministry of Education to take care and do regular supervision so that we can guarantee the safety of our learners,” she said.

Hon. Laura Kanushu, a representative for Persons with Disabilities called on the ministry to ensure that boarding schools provide infrastructure for children with special needs.

“Basic things like a ramp should be included. It is a legal requirement for any public building. Lack of an accessible toilet can be a hindrance to children with disabilities,” she said.

Hon. George Musisi (NUP, Kira Municipality), however, said that the guidelines should consider geographical locations of schools, especially those in hard to reach areas.

“What we need is not only one document, the minister needs to present other minimum standards, taking into consideration all other challenges in different areas,” he said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.--br- src="" alt="Parliament of the Republic of Uganda" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo