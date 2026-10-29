Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) And Gardaworld Partner To Strengthen Military Canine Capabilities

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Military working dogs play a critical role in detection, patrol and security operations, making their training and welfare essential to operational effectiveness. In a move to strengthen these specialised capabilities, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), through Central Command (CENTCOM), has formalised cooperation with GardaWorld through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The ceremony, presided over by Major General William Kamoiro, the General Officer Commanding Central Command (GOC CENTCOM), was attended by Rishi Ahluwalia, Country Director for GardaWorld Security Africa in Kenya, alongside senior officers, service personnel and GardaWorld representatives.

In his remarks, Major General Kamoiro highlighted the role of military working dogs as force multipliers in detection, patrol and security operations emphasizing that joint training, knowledge exchange and sustainable breeding programmes would enhance handlers' proficiency, improve canine performance and strengthen operational readiness.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rishi reaffirmed GardaWorld's commitment to the agreement, noting the importance of developing specialised canine capabilities while maintaining high standards of professionalism and animal welfare.

Through this initiative, KDF seeks to build sustainable canine capabilities and enhance operational preparedness in support of its mandates.

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