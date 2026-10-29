Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Invasive Pneumococcal Disease market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Invasive Pneumococcal Disease vaccines, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 29, 2026, DelveInsight's“Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Invasive Pneumococcal Disease (IPD) market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging vaccine profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

Discover the latest vaccines and treatment options in the Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Pipeline @

Key Takeaways from the Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Report



In May 2026, Pfizer reported positive Phase II results for its 25-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate PF-07872412 (25vPnC) in infants. The four-dose regimen was compared with PREVNAR 20 and showed favorable safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity, including 8.8-fold higher geometric mean antibody titers against serotype 3 one month after the third dose.

In September 2025, Sanofi initiated a study of the safety and immunogenicity of its investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine SP0202 given concomitantly with routine pediatric vaccines in healthy infants and toddlers, with PREVNAR 13 as the comparator.

In March 2025, Merck announced that the European Commission approved PCV21 (CAPVAXIVE) for prevention of IPD and pneumonia caused by 21 serotypes in adults aged 18 years and older, supported by the Phase III STRIDE program.

In the 7MM, PCV20 (PREVNAR 20/APEXXNAR) holds the largest share among available pneumococcal vaccines.

DelveInsight's report depicts a space where the emerging pipeline is relatively limited but focused on next-generation higher-valent vaccines that expand serotype coverage and address residual disease burden.

Leading Invasive Pneumococcal Disease companies include Pfizer, Merck, Sanofi, SK Bioscience, GSK, and others. Promising therapies include PCV20 (PREVNAR/APEXXNAR), PCV21 (CAPVAXIVE), PCV13 (PREVNAR 13), PCV15 (VAXNEUVANCE), SP0202, PF-07872412 (25vPnC), GSK5459248, and others.

Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Treatment Drugs

Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Overview

Invasive Pneumococcal Disease is a severe bacterial infection caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, in which the bacteria invade normally sterile sites such as the blood, cerebrospinal fluid, or lungs. It leads to serious complications and high morbidity and mortality, and most often affects young children, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals. Risk factors include chronic disease, weakened immunity, smoking, and inadequate vaccination. Rates are highest in adults aged 65 and older, and cases are slightly more common in males. Diagnosis relies on clinical evaluation and identifying S. pneumoniae from sterile sites through blood cultures, cerebrospinal fluid analysis, PCR, and urinary antigen tests. Treatment centers on prompt empiric antibiotics (such as ceftriaxone, cefotaxime, or vancomycin in severe cases) followed by targeted therapy, with adjunctive corticosteroids in meningitis and ICU supportive care in severe disease. Vaccination remains the key preventive strategy.

Common manifestations include:



Bacteremia

Meningitis

Bacteremic pneumonia Sepsis

Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

SP0202: Sanofi/SK Bioscience SP0202 is an investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to prevent pneumococcal disease, including IPD, by inducing serotype-specific immune responses through conjugation technology. It is being evaluated in infants and toddlers to offer broad serotype coverage, durable protection, and a favorable safety profile. Currently, the vaccine is in Phase III.

PF-07872412 (25vPnC): Pfizer PF-07872412 is an investigational 25-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to provide broad protection against IPD by inducing serotype-specific responses against 25 serotypes, including those linked to significant residual disease burden. Positive Phase II infant data were reported in May 2026. Currently, the vaccine is in Phase III.

GSK5459248: GSK GSK5459248 is an investigational multivalent pneumococcal vaccine based on GSK's Multiple Antigen Presenting System (MAPS) technology, targeting 30+ serotypes in adults. Currently, the vaccine is in Phase I.

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Pipeline @ New Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Treatment Drugs

Invasive Pneumococcal Market Drivers



Rising IPD burden: Greater incidence among older adults, immunocompromised individuals, and people with chronic conditions, along with population aging, is increasing demand for vaccination and prevention.

Expanding vaccination coverage: Broader immunization programs for adults and children are driving vaccine uptake across the 7MM.

Shift to higher-valent vaccines: PCV20 and PCV21 offer broader serotype coverage than earlier vaccines and are changing immunization strategies.

Emerging serotypes and residual disease: Non-vaccine serotypes and serotype replacement create opportunities for broader-coverage vaccines.

Active next-generation pipeline: SP0202, 25vPnC, and GSK5459248 aim to expand coverage and strengthen long-term prevention.

Strong surveillance and policy support: Programs such as ABCs in the US and ECDC networks in Europe track serotypes and guide vaccination policy. Regulatory progress: New approvals, such as CAPVAXIVE in the EU, reinforce momentum in the category.

Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

Invasive Pneumococcal Market Barriers



Limited pipeline: The number of late-stage candidates is small, concentrating the market among a few large manufacturers.

Low vaccination coverage: Uptake remains low in some high-risk and elderly populations.

Serotype replacement: Non-vaccine serotypes can emerge and erode the benefit of existing vaccines.

High development and manufacturing complexity: Conjugate vaccines with many serotypes are costly and technically demanding to develop and scale.

Reimbursement and pricing pressure: Public health programs and payers scrutinize the cost-effectiveness of higher-valent vaccines.

Intense competition among incumbents: Established vaccines from Pfizer and Merck set a high bar for new entrants. Diagnostic delays and antimicrobial resistance: Rapid progression, delayed diagnosis, and resistance complicate treatment of breakthrough cases.

Scope of the Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: PCV20 (PREVNAR/APEXXNAR), PCV21 (CAPVAXIVE), PCV13 (PREVNAR 13), PCV15 (VAXNEUVANCE), SP0202, PF-07872412 (25vPnC), GSK5459248, and others

Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Download DelveInsight's in-depth Invasive Pneumococcal Disease report today! @ Invasive Pneumococcal Disease Companies

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Invasive Pneumococcal Disease: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): SP0202 (Sanofi/SK Bioscience), PF-07872412 (Pfizer)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): None currently

Early Stage Products (Phase I): GSK5459248 (GSK)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.