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Maan Governor Inspects Youth Directorate Programs, Voluntary Work Initiatives


Date: 2026-10-29 05:40:47

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Maan, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- The Governor of Maan, Khaled Al-Hajjaj visited the Maan Youth Directorate on Thursday to review progress on youth, sports, and cultural programs aimed at skill development and community participation.

During the visit, Al-Hajjaj discussed mechanisms to expand youth initiatives, foster innovation, and strengthen inter-institutional coordination to deliver specialized programs tailored to local needs.

The governor was briefed on the directorate's field operations and its participation in the Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Service, highlighting its role in promoting a culture of volunteerism and supporting community service projects across the governorate.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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