Pre-APEC US Ban On Chinese Genomic Giant Widens Biotech Decoupling

MENAFN - Asia Times) Beijing has vowed to defend its firms after Washington blocked imports from China's leading genomics group, extending the two countries' trade war into biotechnology weeks before their leaders are due to meet in Shenzhen.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday added three Shenzhen-based companies to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List, effectively barring their products from the United States. The additions are:

BGI Group, a genomics company that built and manages the China National GeneBank; BGI Genomics, the group's publicly traded gene-testing unit; and MGI Tech, a maker of gene sequencers and reagents controlled by the same ultimate shareholder as BGI Group.

DHS said the three affiliated firms, which together form one of the world's largest gene-sequencing and genetic-material collection enterprises, help the Xinjiang government build and operate its mass surveillance infrastructure. It said the system uses genetic data to monitor ethnic minorities and supports labor transfers and internment, often carried out under the guise of healthcare.

Under the UFLPA, the companies' goods are presumed to have been made with forced labor and cannot enter the US unless importers prove otherwise. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the move aimed to enforce US laws and protect American businesses from unfair competition. DHS did not make its evidence public.

In June, the Pentagon expanded its 1260H list of Chinese military companies, adding drug developer WuXi AppTec and gene sequencing firm Novogene. BGI and MGI are also on the list, which puts them under the Biosecure Act, signed into law in December 2025, which bars such firms from US federal contracts and grants.

While the Biosecure Act limits federal spending only, the UFLPA listing goes much farther. It takes effect on Thursday and covers all imports of the three companies' gene sequencers, reagents and other products into the United States, not just sales to government agencies.

“BGI is China's state-controlled DNA collection company and a national security threat to the American people,” John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on China, said Wednesday.