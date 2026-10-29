Tidal Financial Group Announces NAV Correction For China AI Tigers LLM ETF

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC, a Tidal Financial Group company (“Tidal”) and investment adviser to the China AI Tigers LLM ETF (Nasdaq: TGRZ) (the“Fund”), today announced a correction to the Fund's net asset value (“NAV”) as of Friday, October 23, 2026.

A duplicate total return swap reset was recorded in the Fund's accounting system, understating the Fund's NAV by $0.1384 per share, an error greater than 0.5% of NAV. The error was corrected on Monday, October 26, 2026, and the Fund's NAV was revised for October 23, 2026, to $10.72 per share. There were no orders and no resulting gain or loss to the Fund.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC is dedicated to revolutionizing ETF development, launch, marketing, and sales. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal provides a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting investment ideas to market. Tidal is committed to ETF innovation, equipping issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently launch ETFs and optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit

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