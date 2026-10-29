Backstreet Boys Are Back With A Larger Than Life New Business Venture

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The iconic band expands its entertainment legacy into competitive video gaming with the Global Gaming League, and a search for the players who will represent their new Backstreet Gamers team

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They've spent decades bringing the world together through music. Now, the Backstreet Boys are bringing that global reach-and their competitive instincts-to video gaming.

The iconic group today announced the launch of Backstreet Gamers (BSG), its new competitive gaming team joining the Global Gaming League (GGL). The venture marks an expansion into one of the world's largest entertainment audiences which already generates $200 billion annually and 3.6 billion users, giving fans a new reason to rally behind the Backstreet Boys and an opportunity to compete on their team.

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson join GGL as celebrity team owners, building a team that will compete against other teams led by T-Pain, Ne-Yo, Howie Mandel, Flavor Flav, and GilliedaKing & Wallo26, and more. The group also unveiled the Backstreet Gamers logo and mascot, introducing the identity fans and players will represent.





The Backstreet Boys have launched Global Gaming League team Backstreet Gamers.

“We've spent our careers performing together. Now we're building a team to compete together,” said Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.“We love gaming, we love a little trash talk, and we're coming into this to win. We want to find players who are ready to put Backstreet Gamers on the map and have another way to connect with our fans.”

GGL brings the rivalries, personalities, and stakes of professional sports to a league where teams compete across multiple video game titles. Live matches combine competitive gameplay with music, celebrity appearances, and entertainment-creating a stage where gaming talent and star power meet.

See what the GGL is all about with the SZN Zero Reel.

For the Backstreet Boys, BSG opens a new chapter in a career built on connecting with fans across generations and around the world. Fans who can't get enough of their favorite band have a new way to connect with the band, and for gamers who are looking to turn their passion for gaming into a career, now have an opportunity to earn a place on BSG gaming roster.

“The Backstreet Boys know how to turn fans into a community that lasts for decades,” said Clinton Sparks, Founder and CEO of the Global Gaming League.“Now imagine giving that community a team to root for, rivals to beat, and a real opportunity to earn a spot on the roster. That's what we're building with GGL. Someone playing in their bedroom today could end up competing for Backstreet Gamers team on a global stage.”





Nick Carter, Global Gaming League CEO Clinton Sparks, and AJ McLean.

Founded by Sparks alongside partners Grammy-winning artist T-Pain and Priceline co-founder Jeff Hoffman, GGL is building a sports entertainment property at the intersection of gaming, music, sports, fashion, celebrity, and culture. Its model combines celebrity team ownership, live competition, and global media distribution with a pathway for emerging players to reach their professional league.

THE SEARCH FOR BACKSTREET GAMERS STARTS NOW

The announcement arrives as GGL launches DRFT SZN on GGL PRIMES, its 24/7 online gaming competition platform, where players can compete, build their reputations, and pursue an opportunity to join one of the celebrity-owned team.

The Backstreet Boys are scouting talent for their inaugural roster, with a particular interest in recruiting women gamers.

“There are incredible women in gaming, and we want them to know we're looking for them,” said AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys.“If you have the skill, the drive, and the confidence to compete, we want you to show us what you've got. You could be one of the players helping us build this team from day one.”





The newest celebrity-owned team in the Global Gaming League is Backstreet Gamers.

Through GGL PRIMES, fans and aspiring competitors can enter online tournaments, compete for prizes, take masterclasses, and play for a chance to advance to the GGL's professional league.

The team has a name. Now it needs its players.

Join the Global Gaming League at GGLPRIMES.com

For more information, visit GlobalGamingLeague.com and follow @GlobalGamingLeague.

ABOUT GLOBAL GAMING LEAGUE: Global Gaming League (GGL) is a gaming entertainment league bringing together celebrity-owned teams, competition across multiple video game titles, live music, and global fan communities. Founded by Clinton Sparks alongside partners T-Pain and Jeff Hoffman, GGL connects emerging gaming talent with the personalities, rivalries, and spectacle of professional sports. Through its live events and GGL PRIMES online competition platform, the league gives players a pathway from everyday competition to the global stage. Learn more at GlobalGamingLeague.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

...

...

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACTS......