Kimberly Cloud To Celebrate Second Master's Degree Milestone, Veteran Leadership And Educational Legacy

The Kimberly Cloud Show 2.0 LLC

The Kimberly Cloud Show 2.0 LLC announces a November 9 livestream honoring graduate education, perseverance, entrepreneurship and future innovation.

- Kimberly Michelle Cloud, Founder, The Kimberly Cloud Show 2.0 LLCMOORE, OK, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- **MOORE, OKLAHOMA - October 29, 2026** - The Kimberly Cloud Show 2.0 LLC announces a special livestream celebration on November 9, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Central Standard Time, recognizing founder Kimberly Michelle Cloud's anticipated completion of her second master's degree at Colorado Technical University (CTU).The broadcast will celebrate a demanding year of graduate education, research, entrepreneurship, personal growth, and the pursuit of ambitious goals.### Celebrating African American Women's Educational AchievementCloud, an African American entrepreneur and honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, views her upcoming academic milestone as part of a larger generational legacy of education and perseverance.According to 2024 educational attainment data, approximately 2.62 million Black Americans age 25 and older held a master's degree as their highest educational credential. Approximately 65% were women. National statistics do not routinely distinguish individuals holding two, three, or four separate master's degrees.Cloud hopes her academic journey encourages others to pursue higher education regardless of age, personal circumstances, or previous educational challenges.### Military Service, Mental Health, and LeadershipCloud served honorably in the United States Army from January 2003 through March 2006. Her military experience helped shape her commitment to discipline, responsibility, and lifelong learning.She has also spoken openly about navigating mental health challenges while pursuing her academic and entrepreneurial ambitions."Education has never been solely about earning a six-figure income. It has been about learning what I once struggled to understand, improving my decision-making, and discovering what I can accomplish through persistence and curiosity," Cloud said.Cloud thanks Colorado Technical University's faculty, academic advisers, and staff, along with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, for their roles in supporting her educational development.### Entrepreneurship, Public Service, and Community EngagementAs founder of The Kimberly Cloud Show 2.0 LLC, Cloud produces educational discussions, interviews, and programming exploring entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation, and personal development.She reports previous candidacies for the U.S. Senate and Washington State Senate and identifies herself as a candidate for the 2028 U.S. presidency.Cloud is expanding her professional network in Oklahoma through reported affiliations with the Moore Chamber of Commerce and Better Business Bureau of Oklahoma.She also recently participated in an interview with the Metropolitan Library System, contributing to her growing portfolio of professional and personal accomplishments.### Research, Technology, and Future ProjectsThrough graduate coursework, Cloud has developed experience applying qualitative, quantitative, and mixed-methods research approaches to organizational challenges.Her future ambitions include developing collaborative media-editing software, evaluating opportunities for provisional patent protection, and improving the quality and accessibility of independent media production.Cloud also plans to write an autobiography between November 29 and December 29, 2026, documenting her military experiences, family history, educational development, entrepreneurship, and public service aspirations.Her media portfolio includes copyright registration through the U.S. Copyright Office and participation in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.### November 9 Livestream CelebrationThe upcoming broadcast will recognize Cloud's anticipated academic achievement ahead of graduation activities planned for January 2027.Viewers can expect reflections on educational challenges, research experiences, artificial intelligence, personal milestones, and future business initiatives."The future is about thinking outside the box and becoming all that you can be. My production will continue improving because learning requires recognizing what needs improvement and taking action," Cloud said.**Event:** Second Master's Degree Milestone Celebration**Date:** November 9, 2026**Time:** 12:00 p.m. CST**Presented by:** The Kimberly Cloud Show 2.0 LLC**Format:** Online livestream**About The Kimberly Cloud Show 2.0 LLCThe Kimberly Cloud Show 2.0 LLC is an independent media and educational platform founded by Kimberly Michelle Cloud. Its programming explores entrepreneurship, educational achievement, leadership, innovation, community engagement, and lifelong learning.

Kimberly M Cloud

The Kimberly Cloud Show 2.0 LLC

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Kimberly Cloud to Celebrate Second Master's Degree Milestone, Veteran Leadership and Educational Legacy News Provided By The Kimberly Cloud Show 2.0 LLC October 29, 2026, 21:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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