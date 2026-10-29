Winklevoss Zcash ETF Filing Among Three Crypto ETF Proposal Amendments

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Among the October crypto ETF filings were the filing for a Winklevoss Zcash ETF, the withdrawal of VanEck's Lido staked Ether fund proposal, and three proposals related to Injective, multiple asset funds, and Bittensor.

October 6 saw the filing of the Winklevoss Zcash ETF, which would be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker WINK. VanEck withdrew its proposed Lido stake Ether fund proposal on October 14 after the fund had failed to sell any shares. There were three ETF-related amendment proposals from Canary, Cryptex, and Grayscale on October 23.

Note that this list covers recent developments in crypto ETF proposals only, not approvals or launches.

Zcash ETF Filing Added to List of ETF Filings

A new ETF filing related to a Zcash ETF was added to the list of ETF filings in October. According to Whale Factor's October ETF filing round-up, there were five filings related to ETFs, including one new filing and four amendment or withdrawal filings.

The Winklevoss Zcash ETF was filed on October 6. The ETF lists Nasdaq as the exchange and WINK as the proposed ticker symbol.

It is another ETF filing regarding the potential listing of an ETF based on the Zcash (ZEC ) crypto. The ETF round-up lists Grayscale's existing offering as the predecessor in the Zcash ETF field. However, no information is available regarding the approval or the trading date of the Zcash ETF. Investors need to differentiate between the filing and an operational ETF.

VanEck Withdraws Its Proposed Lido Staked Ether Fund

VanEck withdrew its proposed Lido stake Ether fund on October 14. The October round-up shows that the proposed investment product did not sell any shares prior to the withdrawal.

There is no information available explaining the reason for the move. Therefore, there is no way to attribute the withdrawal to low demand by investors, regulatory issues, or the shift in the investment strategy of the firm without more information.

Withdrawals and amendments are two different points in the life cycle of an ETF filing. While an amendment changes the existing proposition, a withdrawal takes it out of the ongoing process. Monitoring withdrawals and amendments together provides better insight into the development of crypto investment products after the filing. Therefore, this move indicates a change in the proposed ETF product portfolio of VanEck.

Three ETFs Amend Their Proposals On October 23

Three ETFs-Canary, Cryptex, and Grayscale-amended their proposals on October 23 as part of ongoing modifications to suggested digital-asset investment instruments.

The fourth amendment was filed by Canary in respect of its suggested staked Injective ETF tracking INJ. It is worth noting that the amendment is related to the existing application, not a new one.

Cryptex filed its sixth amendment regarding its multi-asset index ETF. Despite being another modification, it has not been stated precisely what particular changes were incorporated in the latest one.

Grayscale filed its second amendment regarding the creation of its Bittensor trust. The idea is to rename it the Grayscale Bittensor ETF and list it on the NYSE Arca with the symbol GTAO.

All these proposals suggest different ways of gaining exposure to crypto investments. Thus, Canary is focused on staked Injective, Cryptex is focused on the index of digital assets, and Grayscale is focused on a Bittensor ETF.

October's ETF Activities Revealed

October's activities include one filing and five updates due to amendments, along with one withdrawal of a proposal. The numbers highlight the ongoing nature of crypto ETFs' applications and their potential to change throughout the revision, cancellation, or regulatory process.

The Winklevoss application includes Zcash as part of October's filing activity, and VanEck's withdrawal removes an undeveloped application from its product range. At the same time, Canary, Cryptex, and Grayscale updated their proposals as well.

The crucial point for investors is the possibility that these applications become approved and available for trade. As long as no further regulatory decisions have been made, they can be considered proposals only.

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