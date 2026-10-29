Centerra Gold Announces Quarterly Dividend Of C$0.07 Per Common Share
In accordance with Centerra's dividend policy, the timing and quantum of dividends are to be determined by the Board of Directors from time-to-time based on, among other things, the Company's operating results, cash flow and financial conditions, current and anticipated capital requirements, and general business conditions.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold and copper producer and developer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The Company operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine, a long-life gold-copper asset in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine, a gold asset in Türkiye. Centerra has a self-funded organic growth pipeline in North America, including the Kemess gold-copper Project in British Columbia, Canada, and the Goldfield gold Project in Nevada, United States. The Company also owns and operates US Moly, a vertically integrated molybdenum business in the United States comprising the Thompson Creek Mine in Idaho and the Langeloth Metallurgical Facility in Pennsylvania. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CG) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CGAU).
For more information:
Lisa Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
(416) 204-3780
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Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company's website at , on SEDAR+ at and EDGAR at .
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