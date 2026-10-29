FCHL To Hold Annual General Meeting On November 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness Champs Holdings Limited (“Fitness Champs Holdings”,“FCHL” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FCHL), a distinguished aquatic sports education provider in Singapore, will hold an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the“AGM”) at 55 Serangoon North Avenue 4, #01-05, Singapore 555859 at 10am (Singapore Time) on November 12, 2026 (9pm Eastern Time on November 11, 2026).

Holders of the Company's class A ordinary shares (the“Class A Ordinary Shares”) and class B ordinary shares (the“Class B Ordinary Shares”) and, together with the Class A Ordinary Shares, the“Ordinary Shares”) listed in the register of members of the Company at the close of business on October 22, 2026 (Singapore Time) are entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the AGM or at any adjournment or postponement that may take place.

Copies of the Notice of the AGM, which sets forth the resolutions to be proposed and for which adoption from shareholders is sought, the Proxy Statement and the Proxy Card are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at and on the SEC's website at .

About Fitness Champs Holdings Limited

Fitness Champs Holdings Limited is a distinguished aquatic sports education provider, offering general swimming lessons to children and adults, with ladies-only swimming lessons available, as well as aquatic sports classes such as water polo, competitive swimming and lifesaving. The Company is one of the largest providers of swimming lessons to children enrolled in public schools under the Ministry of Education of Singapore in Singapore through the SwimSafer program, and has been offering private swimming lessons to children, youths and adults under its brand“Fitness Champs” since 2012. The Company aims to make swimming an enjoyable and affordable sport for children and adults, for water safety and as a way of keeping fit and healthy. Fitness Champs also plans to grow into a diversified sports education provider by expanding its offerings to include other sports such as pickleball. For more information, please visit the Company's website at /.

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