We Write Code Adopts WWC As Public-Facing Name, Reorganizes Around Six Services And Puts AI At The Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The firm's updated name and service structure reflect work that reaches well beyond writing code.

Des Moines, IA, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We Write Code, a Des Moines software development and technology consulting firm, today announced it will use WWC as its public-facing name, has reorganized its work into six services, and is making AI a central part of how it grows.

"The name We Write Code described the work we started with. Today, clients also count on us to help decide what to build, make better technology decisions, and support their software long after launch. WWC carries that history forward and gives us room to describe the full scope of our work," said Levi Rosol, partner and CEO of WWC.

The six services give clients a clearer place to start, whether they need to decide what to build, determine how to build it, modernize existing software, expand their teams, or keep systems running:



Software Development and Delivery

Technical and Business Consulting

AI Enablement and Implementation

Team Extension

Application Modernization and Digital Transformation Managed Services and Support

"Clients come to us with a problem, not a service name. Our job is to find the right place to start, and sometimes the most valuable thing we do is talk a client out of spending money they don't need to," said Corey McSparen, partner and chief operating officer of WWC.

WWC's AI practice leads with helping client teams use AI tools well, then builds practical AI into their software and workflows where it fits.

"AI doesn't fix broken processes; it accelerates them. Because we use AI every day, we know it only succeeds on top of strong engineering fundamentals-aligned teams, well-defined requirements, rigorous QA, and disciplined deployment pipelines. We help clients build that foundation so they can use AI safely in their daily work and engineer it reliably into their software," said Tyler Riker, partner and chief technology officer of WWC.

Learn more at gowwc.com.

About WWC

WWC (We Write Code) is a custom software development and technology consulting partner that helps businesses build, modernize, AI-enable, and support business-critical software. Led by senior, US-based subject matter experts and delivered by a right-sized team matched to each partner's needs, WWC works with family-owned businesses, mid-market companies, national organizations, and enterprise teams to solve complex technical challenges with clear priorities, honest advice, and no surprises.

For more than a decade as a company, WWC has built long-term partnerships across industries including agriculture, renewable fuel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, and more. The company combines deep technical expertise with a people-first approach, helping clients make better technology decisions, build what matters most, and create software that works for the people who use it. Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, WWC partners with clients across the United States and supports international engagements when appropriate.

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