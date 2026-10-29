Cavity Sliders USA Cuts Finishing Work With New Pocket Door Jamb Kit For 2X6 Walls

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CS Ultimate Pocket Door Jamb Kit brings pre-drilled, pre-grooved stain-grade poplar jambs to 2x6 walls, reducing on-site carpentry while keeping the track accessible for service.

Compton, CA, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavity Sliders has introduced the CS Ultimate Pocket Door Jamb Kit (2x6), giving builders a ready-to-install finishing solution that skips the custom kerfing and carpentry typically needed to finish a pocket door. Designed for the CS Cavity Slider Ultimate Pocket Door Frame, the kit brings the company's popular jamb-kit approach to 6-inch wall framing.







CS Ultimate Pocket Door Jamb Kit components shown with a pocket-door frame. Image supplied on Cavity Sliders' official product page.

The new pocket door jamb kit follows strong demand for Cavity Sliders' standard 2x4 jamb kit and requests from builders for the same finishing option in 2x6 walls. Introduced in September, the Ultimate Jamb Kit extends that approach to custom residential and commercial projects using 6-inch framing.

“The 2x4 jamb kit has become one of the most popular additions to our pocket door frame system,” said Laurie McCowan, President of Cavity Sliders.“Once builders saw how much time it saved on site, the next question was always the same: when can we get one for 2x6? Six-inch walls deserve the same clean finish without the extra carpentry, and the Ultimate Jamb Kit delivers exactly that.”

Pre-drilled fixing points simplify jamb attachment, while pre-grooved head and split jambs accept CS Trim Clips. The clips keep the track and carriage accessible for future service, pairing a clean finish with practical access to the pocket door hardware.

Made from stain-grade poplar, the jambs can be painted or stained to match the interior. The paint-ready surface arrives ready for immediate painting, and the jambs can be cut to size on-site for the door opening. The kit accommodates jamb sizes up to 6-7/8 inches and door thickness up to 1-3/4 inches.

Each kit includes two head jambs, two split jambs and one pre-drilled closing jamb, providing a coordinated set of components to finish the pocket-door opening. The new jamb kit complements the CS Cavity Slider pocket door frame kit, coordinating the structural frame and finishing components for the opening.

The CS Ultimate Pocket Door Jamb Kit is available now through local dealers and distributors. To find one of the company's 1,000 certified Cavity Sliders dealers, visit contact-us/.

Product details, specifications and installation instructions:



About Cavity Sliders USA

Cavity Sliders manufactures pocket door hardware, with 40 years in the pocket door market. Builders, contractors and architects can select a pocket door kit for 2x4 or 2x6 walls and coordinate the hardware for residential and commercial projects. Its CS Cavity Slider frame system combines structural integrity, smooth operation and easy serviceability with responsive customer service. The company serves projects throughout North America and other markets. Learn more at CavitySliders.com.

Press Inquiries

Kenneth Fournier

Ken.fournier [at] cavitysliders.com

310-696-8905

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: