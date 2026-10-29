Minerals Technologies Inc. Announces 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results



Sales growth was 4 percent versus prior year and 6 percent year-to-date

Earnings per share of $1.37 or $1.53, excluding special items

Strong cash flow generation, with year-to-date cash flow from operations up 32 percent

Hosted 2026 Investor Day, introducing new technologies to support U.S. production of rare earths and critical minerals

Improved financial flexibility by extending debt maturities and increasing liquidity Increased regular quarterly dividend by 8 percent



NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI”), a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company, today reported earnings per share for the third quarter ended October 4, 2026, of $1.37, or $1.53 excluding special items.

“Our sales growth continued in the third quarter, and we remain on track to achieve mid-single-digit revenue growth for the full year,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“We also continue to execute on our growth strategy with the recent announcement of two new solutions that target opportunities in rare earths and critical minerals. This demonstrates our ability to extend our core technologies to new applications and deliver continued long-term growth and value creation.”

Third Quarter 2026 Consolidated Results

MTI's worldwide net sales for the third quarter were $555 million, up 4 percent over the prior year and 1 percent higher sequentially. For the first nine months of 2026, consolidated sales were $1.7 billion, up 6 percent over the prior year.

Reported operating income in the third quarter was $65 million, or $72 million, excluding special items. The reported operating margin was 11.7 percent of sales or 12.9 percent, excluding special items.

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow were strong at $76 million and $52 million, respectively, in the third quarter.

Third Quarter 2026 Segment Results

Consumer & Specialties segment sales were $278 million, up slightly over the prior year and 1 percent higher sequentially. Sales in the Household & Personal Care product line were $131 million and increased 1 percent over the prior year and 6 percent sequentially. The sequential increase in Household & Personal Care sales was driven by higher cat litter volumes in North America and growth in edible oil and renewable fuel purification, personal care, and fabric care. Sales in the Specialty Additives product line were $148 million, flat with prior year and 2 percent lower sequentially.

Segment operating income was $25 million, down 34 percent from the prior year primarily due to higher energy, transportation, and raw material costs that were not fully recovered within the quarter due to the timing of contractual pricing adjustments.

MTI's Consumer & Specialties segment provides functional components that become part of a variety of consumer and industrial products and touch millions of lives every day. It includes two product lines: Household & Personal Care, which delivers mineral-to-market products for improved performance and enhanced consumer experiences in end markets including cat litter, household and personal care, edible oil and renewable fuel purification, animal health, and agriculture; and Specialty Additives, which offers mineral-based technologies for improved functionality in end markets including paper and packaging, food and pharmaceuticals, sealants and adhesives, paints and coatings, and residential construction.

Engineered Solutions segment sales were $277 million, up 9 percent over the prior year and 1 percent sequentially. Sales in the High-Temperature Technologies product line were $192 million, up 7 percent over the prior year and 1 percent sequentially. The growth over the prior year was driven by higher sales to steel and foundry customers. In the Environmental & Infrastructure product line, sales were $85 million, up 11 percent over the prior year and 1 percent sequentially. Stronger sales for environmental lining and remediation products, building materials, and infrastructure drilling products drove the increase in sales over the prior year.

Segment operating income was $49 million, up 9 percent over the prior year, and represented an operating margin of 17.6 percent of sales.

MTI's Engineered Solutions segment provides advanced technologies and solutions designed to improve customers' manufacturing processes and projects. It includes two product lines: High-Temperature Technologies, which delivers mineral-based blends, technologies, and systems that solve complex challenges in the foundry, steel, and other high-temperature processing industries; and Environmental & Infrastructure, which offers solutions for water treatment, fluid management, building materials, and environmental, remediation, and infrastructure-related projects.

2026 Investor Day

On September 22, 2026, MTI held an Investor Day at its R&D facility in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where it reaffirmed its long-term targets and value creation opportunities. The company also introduced new breakthrough innovations, including the capability to produce high-purity calcium metal to support U.S. heavy rare earth metallization and a new application of MTI's proprietary waste repurposing technology to extract commercially valuable minerals from steel slag. The company estimates that these two opportunities alone could create over $200 million in revenue over the next five years.

Private Offering

On October 13, 2026, MTI completed a $400 million private offering of 7.5 percent senior notes due 2032 at par and used the net proceeds to repay its $400 million in senior notes due in 2028. The company also amended its credit agreement to increase the amount of its revolving credit facility from $400 million to $500 million of capacity and extend the maturity to 2031.

Dividend Increase

On October 21, 2026, MTI increased its regular quarterly dividend on the company's common stock by 8 percent to $0.13 per share. The dividend is payable on December 3, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2026.

“This is the fourth year in a row that MTI's Board of Directors has authorized an increase of our quarterly dividend, reflecting our confidence in MTI's continued ability to deliver steady cash flow, create value for shareholders, and execute on its long-term growth strategy,” said Dietrich.

Conference Call

MTI will host a conference call tomorrow, October 30, 2026, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The live earnings webcast can be accessed at . A presentation for the call will be available at the same location at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2026.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations and forecasts of future events such as new products, revenues, and financial performance, and are not limited to describing historical or current facts. They can be identified by the use of words such as“believes,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“anticipates,” and other words and phrases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on assumptions, estimates, and limited information available at the time they are made. A broad variety of risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, as well as the inaccuracy of assumptions and estimates, can affect the realization of the expectations or forecasts in these statements. Actual future results may vary materially. Significant factors that could affect the expectations and forecasts include worldwide general economic, business, and industry conditions; the cyclicality of our customers' businesses and their changing regional demands; our ability to compete in very competitive industries; consolidation in customer industries, principally paper, foundry, and steel; our ability to renew or extend long term sales contracts for our satellite operations; our ability to generate cash to service our debt; our ability to comply with the covenants in the agreements governing our debt; our ability to effectively achieve and implement our growth initiatives or consummate the transactions described in the statements; our ability to successfully develop new products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the increased risks of doing business abroad; the availability of raw materials and access to ore reserves at our mining operations, or increases in costs of raw materials, energy, or shipping; compliance with or changes to regulation in the areas of environmental, health and safety, and tax; risks and uncertainties related to the voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code filed by our subsidiaries BMI OldCo Inc. (f/k/a Barretts Minerals Inc.) and Barretts Ventures Texas LLC; claims for legal, environmental, and tax matters or product stewardship issues; operating risks and capacity limitations affecting our production facilities; seasonality of some of our businesses; cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems; and other risk factors and cautionary statements in our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10‐K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward‐looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) is a global, technology-driven specialty minerals company that sources, manufactures, sells, and distributes a wide range of minerals and mineral-based products and services. We utilize our global mineral reserves, combined with our core technologies and applications, to deliver innovative products that are an essential part of everyday life. We serve customers in consumer and industrial markets worldwide, have 4,000 employees in 34 countries, and reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2025. For further information, visit

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