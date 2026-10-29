Teamshares To Release Third Quarter 2026 Earnings On November 16, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teamshares (NASDAQ: TMS), a tech-enabled acquiror of SMEs, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results following market close on Monday, November 16, 2026. Teamshares management will host a conference call the same day, Monday, November 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

We encourage interested parties to access the live webcast of the event via our investor relations website or via this link.

For those interested in dialing into the conference call, please register using this link. After registering, confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

About Teamshares

Teamshares is a tech-enabled acquiror of high-quality businesses, intending to be a permanent home for businesses. Part holdco, part fintech, Teamshares programmatically acquires companies with $0.5 to $5 million of EBITDA from retiring owners, integrates them with the Teamshares platform, and helps employees earn operating company stock. Founded in 2019, Teamshares operates subsidiaries with consolidated revenue of over $500 million for the trailing twelve month period as of June 30, 2026 across over 40 industries and 30 states. Learn more at .

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