Seattle Pet Valet Launches Door-To-Door Pet Relocation As Airlines Tighten Cargo Rules For Snub-Nosed Breeds

Seattle Pet Valet moves dogs and cats door to door from Seattle by road and by air, including snub-nosed breeds that airlines no longer fly as cargo.

The Seattle service moves dogs and cats door to door across the US, to Hawaii, Alaska and abroad, as airline cargo rules for pets tighten.

- Alexander Kochas, Founder, Seattle Pet ValetSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seattle Pet Valet has launched a door-to-door pet relocation service for the Seattle area, moving dogs and cats from Seattle to cities across the United States, to Hawaii and Alaska, to Canada and to other countries, and bringing pets home to Seattle in the other direction. The service covers each part of a move: home pickup, an airline crate sized from the pet's measurements, the vet health certificate, the airline cargo booking, check-in at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and delivery to the new home. Owners travel separately, and licensed partner drivers handle every pickup and delivery.The launch comes as pet owners in the Pacific Northwest face new limits on flying pets as cargo. According to Alaska Air Cargo's published policy, snub-nosed (brachycephalic) dog and cat breeds have not been accepted in the cargo hold of Alaska, Horizon or Hawaiian Airlines aircraft since October 1, 2026, with no exceptions. The rule covers breeds such as bulldogs, boxers, mastiffs and pugs, as well as Persian and Himalayan cats. Alaska Airlines is Seattle's hometown carrier, and since early 2026 cargo on Hawaiian Airlines aircraft has been sold through Alaska Air Cargo under the same rules. Winter adds another step: pets generally fly in the cargo hold only when the forecast is between 45 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit at every airport on the trip, and below 45 degrees a vet acclimation certificate issued within 10 days of the flight is required."A lot of Seattle families are finding out that the airline they always used will no longer take their dog," said Alexander Kochas, founder of Seattle Pet Valet. "For a bulldog or a Persian cat, the answer is usually a move by road, planned around the pet with regular stops. For every other pet, it comes down to checking the airline's rules for that breed, that route and that week's weather before anything is booked. We never promise a flight, because the airline makes the final call."Quotes are requested through a short online form at seattlepetvalet and are prepared by the company's team and sent by email. The airline rules used in planning, including breed limits, temperature rules and crate sizes, are taken from the airlines' and governments' own pages and dated with when they were last checked. The company publishes free guides on snub-nosed breeds and flying, moving pets to Hawaii and Alaska, and pet entry rules by state.Regular routes run from Seattle to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami and other cities, with every route running in both directions. Moves to Honolulu, Maui and Kona, and to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau, are planned around each state's entry rules. The company also arranges moves between the United States and Canada and international moves to and from the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and Asia, as well as military and corporate relocations.For families moving a pet to Hawaii, the company suggests starting at least two to three months ahead. The state's Direct Airport Release program, which lets a qualifying pet leave the Honolulu airport on the day it lands, requires two rabies vaccinations given more than 30 days apart and a passing rabies blood test, followed by a 30-day waiting period counted from the day after the laboratory receives the sample. The import paperwork must reach the state at least 10 days before arrival in Honolulu. Pets that do not qualify can face up to 120 days of quarantine.About Seattle Pet Valet:Seattle Pet Valet is a door-to-door pet relocation service for the Seattle area. It moves dogs and cats by road, by air or both, from Seattle to cities across the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska, to Canada and to countries around the world, and brings pets to Seattle from those places. Services include home pickup by licensed partner drivers, airline crates, vet health certificates, airline cargo booking and check-in at SEA, and delivery to the new home. Seattle Pet Valet is a division of Pet Valet Global Logistics, which also operates Toronto Pet Valet and Pet Travel Advisors. More information is available at seattlepetvalet.

Alexander Kochas

Pet Valet Global Logistics

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Seattle Pet Valet Launches Door-to-Door Pet Relocation as Airlines Tighten Cargo Rules for Snub-Nosed Breeds News Provided By Pet Valet Global Logistics October 29, 2026, 20:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry



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