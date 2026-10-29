Bitdeer To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“” or the“”), a world-leading technology company for AI neocloud services and Bitcoin mining infrastructure, today announced that its management team will attend several investor conferences in November. Michael G. Potter, Chief Financial Officer, will also participate in a panel discussion at Cantor Convergence.

Mr. Potter will join the panel“Landlord or Operator: Finding the Right Business Model in AI Infrastructure” on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 2:50 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

Bitdeer will attend the following conferences:



Cantor Convergence, November 10-12, 2026, Miami Beach, FL

15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference, November 17-18, 2026, New York, NY Rosenblatt 2nd Annual AI Infra & HPC Conference, November 30, 2026, Virtual

Bitdeer management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend each conference. Investors who would like to schedule a meeting with Bitdeer should contact their representative at the respective host firm to register and request a meeting. Participation in certain conferences is by invitation only.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for AI neocloud services and Bitcoin mining infrastructure. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers and building AI computational infrastructure to support the AI revolution. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, data center design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Bitdeer also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed data centers across multiple countries, including the United States, Norway, Bhutan, Ethiopia, and Malaysia. To learn more, visit or follow Bitdeer on X@Bitdeer and LinkedIn @Bitdeer.

Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on social media and other communication channels listed on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“anticipate,”“look forward to,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in Bitdeer's annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Tesh Dahya, Head of Investor Relations

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Media

Eunice Hwangbo, Director, Corporate Communications

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