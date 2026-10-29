Intuitive Machines Announces Date For Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) (“Intuitive Machines”) (“Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 on Thursday, November 12, 2026, before the market opens. Following the news release, the Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To participate in the call, please dial (800) 715-9871 (USA & Canada) or (646) 307-1963 (International) and reference Conference ID 3247354.

A webcast replay will be available on the investors portion of the Intuitive Machines website at .

Please visit the Investor Relations website at on Thursday, November 12, 2026, to view the earnings release before the conference call.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a next-generation space infrastructure company delivering integrated capabilities across spacecraft manufacturing, communications, networks, mission operations, and ground infrastructure to build, connect, and operate systems across Earth orbit, cislunar space, and deep space. Serving commercial, civil, and national security customers, Intuitive Machines is focused on enabling resilient, scalable infrastructure for sustained operations in space.

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