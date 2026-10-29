Aquafoz Offers A New Perspective On Iguassu Through Its Aquatic Biodiversity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SÃO PAULO, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Located near the entrance to Iguaçu National Park, the aquarium combines immersive experiences, environmental education, and conservation to reveal the aquatic ecosystems that shape the destination.









Countless travelers visit Iguassu Falls to experience the spectacular waterfalls that connect Brazil and Argentina. Yet, the region's natural heritage extends far beyond its iconic cascades. Beneath the surface of its rivers lies a rich world of aquatic biodiversity, offering visitors another perspective on the destination through AquaFoz, an aquarium dedicated to aquatic life, environmental education, and conservation.

Designed to take visitors on a journey through different aquatic ecosystems, from freshwater rivers to the ocean, AquaFoz highlights the diversity of species and habitats that make up Brazil's natural heritage. The attraction offers an opportunity to explore the region beyond its famous landscapes, connecting tourism with education and a deeper understanding of the importance of protecting aquatic environments.

With 23,000 square meters of built area and 3.3 million liters of water, AquaFoz showcases approximately 300 species across three floors. Located along Cataratas Avenue, near the entrance to Iguaçu National Park and next to Parque das Aves, the aquarium expands the range of nature-based experiences available to visitors in Foz do Iguaçu.

A Journey from Rivers to the Ocean

Water is at the center of the AquaFoz experience. Throughout its immersive environments, visitors encounter species associated with the Iguaçu and Paraná rivers, alongside freshwater animals from other Brazilian ecosystems and marine species.







The area dedicated to the Iguaçu River introduces visitors to the aquatic biodiversity found along its course, illustrating how species and ecological conditions vary across different stretches of the river. The Paraná River environment broadens this perspective, presenting additional freshwater species and highlighting the ecological importance of one of South America's major river systems.

Amazon-inspired environments and marine galleries further expand the journey, allowing visitors to discover the variety of life sustained by different aquatic habitats. Together, these spaces present Brazil's aquatic diversity as a network of interconnected ecosystems, each with its own characteristics and environmental challenges.









Among the species featured at AquaFoz are the Iguaçu surubim catfish, the dourado, and freshwater stingrays, alongside animals from Amazonian and marine environments. By bringing these species closer to visitors, the aquarium offers opportunities to observe aquatic life that can be difficult to encounter in the wild.

The experience also highlights the relationships between animals and the environments on which they depend, encouraging visitors to consider the importance of healthy rivers and oceans for biodiversity.

Connecting Tourism, Education, and Conservation

Beyond its immersive exhibits, AquaFoz reflects a broader approach to nature-based tourism, combining visitor experiences with opportunities to learn about the natural world.

Educational environments and interactive resources introduce visitors to different aquatic ecosystems, helping explain their biodiversity and ecological importance. The aquarium's work also encompasses scientific research, environmental education, and initiatives focused on biodiversity conservation, connecting the visitor experience to broader efforts to protect natural habitats.









Among the initiatives supported by AquaFoz are research projects focused on biodiversity in the Floriano River basin, the impacts of microplastics on rivers, and the conservation of the Iguaçu surubim catfish, a species native to the Iguaçu River basin. These efforts help connect scientific knowledge with the conservation of aquatic environments and the species that depend on them.

By bringing these themes into a tourism setting, AquaFoz creates opportunities for visitors to explore environmental issues through a closer understanding of aquatic life. The experience goes beyond observing individual species, drawing attention to the ecological relationships that sustain rivers and other natural habitats.

Discovering Beyond the Falls

For travelers exploring Foz do Iguaçu, AquaFoz offers another way to experience the region's natural heritage. While the waterfalls remain the destination's defining attraction, the rivers that shape the landscape and sustain its biodiversity reveal another important dimension of its environmental significance.

From freshwater ecosystems to marine environments, the aquarium invites visitors to look beyond the familiar scenery and discover the aquatic life connected to Brazil's diverse natural landscapes.

By bringing together tourism, education, and conservation, AquaFoz broadens the ways visitors can engage with nature in Iguassu, offering a complementary experience that highlights the ecosystems and biodiversity behind the destination's iconic waterfalls.

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