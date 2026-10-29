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Smithfield Foods Declares Quarterly Dividend


Date: 2026-10-29 04:47:03

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SMITHFIELD, Va., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD), an American food company and an industry leader in value-added packaged meats and fresh pork, today announced its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.3125 per share of common stock to be paid on November 25, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2026.

About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

Investor Contact:
Julie MacMedan
Email: ...

Media Contact:
Ray Atkinson
Email:...
Cell: 757.576.1383


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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