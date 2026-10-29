Did You Lose Money On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock? The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Securities Fraud Investigation After 28.31% Share Price Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation comes after a July 30, 2026 report concerning Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; shareholders who suffered losses may have claims to recover them

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who suffered losses on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Alnylam" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover those losses. The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation comes after a July 30, 2026 disclosure concerning Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Investors with losses on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. securities can contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investors



Disclosure: July 30, 2026

Stock drop: $81.14 per share, or 28.31% Close after the drop: $205.48 on July 30, 2026



What happened?

On July 30, 2026, Alnylam announced second quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company reported it has“ lowered our TTR product sales guidance for full-year 2026 to reflect learnings from the initial phase of our launch in the evolving ATTR-CM market, in particular the normalization of growth in second line volume after satisfying pent-up demand from patients waiting for a new therapy.” As a result, the Company lowered its total projected TTR net product revenues by approximately $200 million.

On this news, shares of Alnylam fell as much as $81.14 or 28.31%, to close at $205.48 on July 30, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 29, 2026, the Company reported third quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company reported U.S. TTR demand growth was $81 million, versus $129 million in the prior quarter. Management now expects full year 2026 TTR revenue at the low end of its already-reduced guidance and acknowledged that expanded physician engagement has not translated into demand as quickly as anticipated.

On this news, Alnylam shares are down as much as $58.10 or 25%, in intraday trading on October 29, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

"On July 30, 2026, it was reported that Alnylam had lowered its full-year 2026 TTR product sales guidance, reducing projected TTR net product revenues by approximately $200 million, citing normalization of second line volume growth in the ATTR-CM market, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock lost 28.31% of its value. Our investigation is focused on whether shareholders had the full story before that report," said Howard G. Smith of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith.

Next steps for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investors

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is examining potential claims on behalf of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investors. Investors with losses can visit the firm's website, email..., or call (215) 638-4847 to discuss the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation.

Common questions from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investors

Who is eligible? Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investors who bought securities and lost money may have claims, and can reach out to the firm to learn whether the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation affects them.

What is a securities fraud investigation? Through the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is reviewing whether the Company or its officers may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces an investigation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything? The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith works on contingency, meaning Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investors owe no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid solely from a recovery, if achieved, and require court approval.

Whistleblower notice

Individuals with non-public information about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. should consider their options to help the investigation or take part in the SEC Whistleblower Program. Whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Howard G. Smith at (215) 638-4847 or email....

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

press release

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith



Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email:...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

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