MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic has published an overview of 10 established hair transplant clinics and hospitals in Turkey, outlining their techniques, treatment approaches, and patient care services for international patients. The guide examines key factors for comparing providers, including physician involvement, donor area management, hairline design, and long-term follow-up care.

A hair transplant in Turkey often comes as a package that includes surgery, hotel accommodation, airport transfers, and aftercare. With decades of experience in hair restoration, Turkey has become a major destination for international patients seeking these procedures. Comparing clinics and understanding their treatment approaches can help patients make more informed decisions. Few can match.

1. Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic (Şişli, Istanbul)









Dr. Serkan Aygin trained in dermatology and has treated hair loss since the mid-1990s, which places him among the first generation of Turkish hair restoration physicians, well before Istanbul became a medical tourism hub. The clinic is known for its high-volume, all-inclusive packages that cater heavily to international patients, offering VIP transfers and boutique hotel accommodations. They primarily utilize the Sapphire FUE technique, which involves using sapphire blades to create finer, more precise incisions that can promote faster healing and denser packing.

2. Cosmedica Clinic (Istanbul)

Led by Dr. Levent Acar, Cosmedica has a strong following among European patients and is known for surgeon-led hairline design. It offers both FUE and DHI and keeps in contact with patients through the year-long growth period. Patients often mention its consultation process, which includes a frank discussion of what a given donor area can and cannot achieve. The clinic places a heavy emphasis on the "blueprint" phase-mapping out the recipient area and ensuring the donor area is not overharvested.

3. Smile Hair Clinic (Istanbul)

Founded by Dr. Gokay Bilgin and Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan, Smile Hair Clinic has built a large international patient base. It works mainly with Sapphire FUE and DHI and invests heavily in pre-operative patient education. The founders have published large numbers of documented cases, giving prospective patients a broad view of typical outcomes. What sets them apart is their structured approach to hairline design, which they treat as a critical aesthetic component rather than an afterthought.

4. AHD Clinic (Istanbul)

AHD Clinic is associated with Dr. Tayfun Oguzoglu, an ISHRS member who has spoken publicly about unlicensed operators. The clinic is known for conservative donor management, prioritizing long-term reserves over maximum graft counts in one session. They are also known for their specialization in the DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) technique, utilizing the Choi Implanter Pen to give the surgeon maximum control over depth, angle, and direction.

5. Dr. Cinik Hair Clinic (Istanbul)

Dr. Emrah Cinik's clinic has served international patients for many years. It pairs FUE and DHI with medical treatments for ongoing hair loss, such as PRP, reflecting the view that surgery alone does not stop the underlying condition. Because of their scale, they can offer very competitive all-inclusive packages. The experience is efficient and corporate; while you may not have the lead surgeon performing every single extraction, the clinical protocols are strict and standardized.

6. Vera Clinic (Istanbul)

Vera Clinic runs a structured international program at high volume, offering Sapphire FUE and DHI. It publishes detailed pre-operative guidance, which helps patients arrive with realistic expectations. Patients considering a high-volume clinic should ask which parts of their own procedure the surgeon will perform. Vera emphasizes the science of graft survival, utilizing specialized solutions and holding techniques to minimize trauma to the follicles during the out-of-body phase. They also provide flexible payment plans, which is a significant differentiator for patients concerned about the hair transplant cost.

7. Estepera Clinic (Istanbul)

Estespera offers a broad menu of techniques and has publicly urged patients to confirm that a physician is present throughout their procedure. That message has made it a frequent reference point in discussions of patient safety. They are known for being very transparent about what is included in their packages-typically covering blood tests, medications, VIP transfers, and hotel stays. The clinic is a good option for patients who are anxious about pain, as they highlight a "painless" needle-free anesthesia option.

8. Dr. Resul Yaman Hair Clinic (Istanbul)

Dr. Resul Yaman is known for natural-looking hairlines and a deliberately lower daily caseload, which patients often read as a sign of closer physician attention. The clinic uses a manual punch technique for extraction, which Dr. Yaman argues is less traumatic than motorized punches when performed correctly, helping to preserve the donor area for future needs. If you are looking for a doctor-led clinic where the surgeon is actively performing the delicate work rather than delegating to technicians, Dr. Yaman's clinic is a strong candidate.

9. Dr. Hakan Doğanay Clinic (Istanbul)

Dr. Hakan Doğanay focuses on FUE and is known for a careful assessment of the donor area before any graft target is agreed. That caution can mean a smaller first session, but it protects options for the future. He is exclusively a DHI surgeon, and his clinic's entire infrastructure is built around the Implanter Pen technique. For patients who have done their research and specifically want DHI for its precise control over angle and depth, Dr. Doğanay is widely considered one of the best in the world.

10. Estethica (Istanbul)

Part of a larger aesthetic group, Estethica offers Sapphire FUE and DHI in a hospital-affiliated setting, a model some patients prefer for its added medical infrastructure. They frequently compare these methods, helping patients understand that FUE is better for large areas while DHI offers precision for smaller zones. They are a solid, safe choice for patients who prioritize a sterile, hospital-like setting and want access to multiple techniques under one roof.

The Price Covers

The hair transplant cost in Turkey generally falls between about $2,500 and $4,500 at established clinics, depending on technique and the surgeon's experience. Packages usually include hotel stays, transfers, pre-operative blood tests, medication, the first post-operative wash, and a period of remote follow-up.

Beyond Hair Restoration

Istanbul's aesthetic sector offers a range of cosmetic procedures alongside hair restoration. Clinics such as Estethica and Cosmedica provide services including rhinoplasty, body contouring, and breast augmentation. Patients seeking the best hair transplant in Turkey can compare doctor involvement, FUE and DHI techniques, and long-term follow-up care.

About Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic

Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is an Istanbul-based hair restoration clinic offering hair transplant techniques, including FUE and DHI, with a focus on personalized treatment planning, hairline design, and patient care.





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Dr. Serkan Aygin Announces Guide to Turkey's Top Hair Transplant Clinics