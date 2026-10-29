W&T Offshore Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results And Declares Dividend For Fourth Quarter Of 2026
|Three Months
|Three Months Ended
|Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|%
|September 30,
|%
|($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
| 2026
|2026
|Change
| 2025
|Change
|Total revenues
|$
|167,080
|$
|162,619
|3
|%
|$
|127,515
|31
|%
|Net (loss) income
|(13,649
|)
|12,561
|NM
|(71,474
|)
|(81
|)%
|Net (loss) income per diluted share
|(0.09
|)
|0.08
|NM
|(0.48
|)
|(81
|)%
|Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
|936
|13,986
|(93
|)%
|(4,295
|)
|NM
|Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per diluted share
|0.01
|0.09
|(93
|)%
|(0.03
|)
|NM
|Free Cash Flow
|33,173
|33,557
|(1
|)%
|(1,162
|)
|NM
|Adjusted EBITDA
|51,139
|56,583
|(10
|)%
|39,273
|30
|%
|Capital expenditures, accrual basis
|3,101
|10,358
|(70
|)%
|22,542
|(86
|)%
|Asset retirement obligation settlements
|5,909
|3,437
|72
|%
|8,895
|(34
|)%
Operating Data
|Three Months
|Three Months Ended
|Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|%
|September 30,
|%
|2026
|2026
|Change
|2025
|Change
|Net sales volumes:
|Oil (MBbls) (1)
|1,314
|1,213
|8
|%
|1,302
|1
|%
|NGLs (MBbls)
|482
|329
|47
|%
|280
|72
|%
|Natural gas (MMcf) (2)
|10,305
|9,689
|6
|%
|10,159
|1
|%
|Total oil equivalent (MBoe) (3)
|3,514
|3,157
|11
|%
|3,275
|7
|%
|Average daily equivalent sales (MBoe/d)
|38.2
|34.7
|10
|%
|35.6
|7
|%
|Average realized sales prices (before the impact of derivative settlements):
|Oil ($/Bbl) (4)
|$
|85.06
|$
|99.30
|(14
|)%
|$
|64.62
|32
|%
|NGLs ($/Bbl)
|18.92
|18.35
|3
|%
|14.29
|32
|%
|Natural gas ($/Mcf) (5)
|4.00
|3.31
|21
|%
|3.68
|9
|%
|Oil equivalent ($/Boe) (6)
|46.13
|50.23
|(8
|)%
|38.33
|20
|%
(1)MBbls - thousands of barrels of oil, condensate or NGLs
(2)MMcf - million cubic feet
(3)MBoe - thousand barrels of oil equivalent
(4)Bbl - barrels of oil, condensate or NGLs
(5)Mcf - thousand cubic feet
(6)Boe - barrels of oil equivalent
Operating Expenses
|Three Months
|Three Months Ended
|Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|%
|September 30,
|%
|2026
|2026
|Change
|2025
|Change
|(in thousands)
|Lease operating expenses
|$
|76,671
|$
|71,563
|7
|%
|$
|76,215
|1
|%
|Lease operating expenses per Boe
|21.82
|22.67
|(4
|)%
|23.27
|(6
|)%
|Gathering, transportation and production taxes
|9,376
|6,565
|43
|%
|5,818
|61
|%
|Gathering, transportation and production taxes per Boe
|2.67
|2.08
|28
|%
|1.78
|50
|%
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|28,266
|25,578
|11
|%
|28,580
|(1
|)%
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization per Boe
|8.04
|8.10
|(1
|)%
|8.73
|(8
|)%
|General and administrative expenses
|31,685
|27,508
|15
|%
|21,510
|47
|%
|General and administrative expenses per Boe
|9.02
|8.71
|4
|%
|6.57
|37
|%
|Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses
|19,256
|14,257
|35
|%
|17,801
|8
|%
|Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses per Boe
|5.48
|4.52
|21
|%
|5.44
|1
|%
General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2026 were up compared with the second quarter of 2026 as a result of an increase in non-cash share-based compensation costs. The increase was driven primarily by an increase in the Company's share price used to value certain of the Company's share-based compensation awards that are marked-to-market at the end of each reporting period.
Capital Expenditures, Asset Retirement Obligation Settlements and Decommissioning Obligation Settlements
|Three Months
|Three Months Ended
|Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|%
|September 30,
|%
|2026
|2026
|Change
|2025
|Change
|(in thousands)
|Capital expenditures (accrual basis)
|$
|3,101
|$
|10,358
|(70
|)%
|$
|22,542
|(86
|)%
|Asset retirement obligation settlements
|5,909
|3,437
|72
|%
|8,895
|(34
|)%
|Decommissioning obligation settlements (1)
|1,881
|1,196
|57
|%
|62
|2,934
|%
(1) Settlement of decommissioning obligations as a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of September 30, 2026, W&T had available liquidity of $234.7 million comprised of $191.3 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $43.4 million of borrowing availability under W&T's revolving credit facility, based on a borrowing base of $50.0 million and $6.6 million of letters of credit outstanding. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had total debt of $352.0 million, Net Debt of $160.7 million and Net Debt to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 0.9 times. During Q3 2026, W&T utilized its ATM agreement to issue 3.6 million common shares with net proceeds of $14.7 million to further enhance liquidity and support near-term strategic growth objectives.
On October 1, 2026, the Company entered into the Second Amendment to its Credit Agreement with Texas Capital Bank, as administrative agent, and its bank group, converting its existing $50.0 million revolving credit facility into a conventional reserve-based revolving credit facility (“RBL”), effective as of that date.
Key Highlights of the Amended Facility
- Conventional RBL structure: Initial borrowing base of $50.0 million, fully supporting $50.0 million of elected commitments, with an aggregate maximum credit amount of $100.0 million that provides capacity to increase commitments to support future growth. The borrowing base will be redetermined semi-annually each May 1 and November 1, beginning November 1, 2026; Removal of restrictive features: Eliminates the 75% excess cash flow sweep, the requirement to repay any outstanding revolving credit facility balance every three months and the $100.0 million minimum PDP PV-10 asset coverage covenant, giving the Company greater control over its cash flow and liquidity; Increased shareholder return capacity: The annual restricted payments basket was increased by 50%, from $10.0 million to $15.0 million; Unchanged pricing and covenants: No change to interest rate margins, the Term SOFR floor, maturity, collateral, or the Company's financial covenants, including a maximum net leverage ratio of 2.50x and a minimum current ratio of 1.00x; No amendment fees: The lenders did not charge any amendment fees in connection with the transaction, other than the reimbursement of customary fees and expenses of the administrative agent.
Derivatives
A summary of the Company's outstanding derivative positions is provided in the investor presentation posted on W&T's website.
Well Recompletions and Workovers
During the third quarter of 2026, W&T performed seven workover projects and one recompletion that positively impacted production. W&T plans to continue performing these low cost and low risk short payout operations that impact both production and revenue.
Quarterly Dividend Policy
The Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2026 dividend of $0.01 per share which is to be paid on November 19, 2026 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2026.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2026 Production and Expense Guidance
The guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2026 in the table below represents the Company's current expectations. Please refer to the section entitled“Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements” below for risk factors that could impact guidance.
|Production
|Fourth Quarter 2026
|Full Year 2026
|Oil (MBbls)
|1,170 – 1,290
|4,710 – 5,210
|NGLs (MBbls)
|400 – 440
|1,620 – 1,820
|Natural gas (MMcf)
|8,250 – 9,120
|35,380 – 39,180
|Total equivalents (MBoe)
|2,945 – 3,250
|12,227 – 13,560
|Average daily equivalents (MBoe/d)
|32.0 – 35.3
|33.5 – 37.2
|Expenses
|Fourth Quarter 2026
|Full Year 2026
|Lease operating expense ($MM)
|65.4 – 72.3 (1)
|264.7 – 294.7
|Gathering, transportation and production taxes ($MM)
|8.4 – 9.3
|33.3 – 37.3
|Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses ($MM)
|16.9 – 18.6 (2)
|63.2 – 70.2
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion ($ per Boe)
|10.25 – 11.35
|Capital Expenditures and Plugging and Abandonment
|Full Year 2026
|Capital expenditures ($MM)
|35.0 – 38.0
|Plugging and Abandonment ($MM)
|34.0 – 42.4
(1)Lease operating expenses include an $8.5 million net royalty credit related to the settlement of historical refund claims. This is being partially offset by accelerating the timing of facility and workover projects that otherwise would have been performed in 2027.
(2)Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses guidance was prepared at the beginning of 2026 largely excluding non-recurring legal costs. Fourth quarter non-recurring legal costs are expected to be in the range of $2.9 million to $3.2 million and will be incremental to the range.
Fourth quarter 2026 production guidance includes short-term sales volumes reductions from Hurricane Isaias and planned Mobile Bay turnaround with a combined impact to production of approximately 2,600 Boe/d.
Full year 2026 capital expenditures are now expected to be in the range of $35.0 to $38.0 million as a result of pulling forward 2027 capital projects to the fourth quarter to capitalize on higher commodity prices. The benefits to production from these expenditures are expected to be realized over the first half of 2027.
Conference Call Information
W&T will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Friday, October 30, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Interested parties may dial 1-844-739-3797. International parties may dial 1-412-317-5713. Participants should request to connect to the“W&T Offshore Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast and available on W&T's website at under“Investors.” An audio replay will be available on the Company's website following the call.
About W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of America and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had working interests in 48 fields in federal and state waters (which include 41 fields in federal waters and seven in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 588,500 gross acres (455,800 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 446,700 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 136,200 gross acres in the deepwater and 5,600 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company's website at .
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release, including those regarding the Company's financial position, operating and financial performance, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, projected costs, industry conditions, potential acquisitions, the outcomes and impact of ongoing litigation, the impact of potential regulatory changes, the impact of and integration of acquired assets, future production, probable reserves, capital expenditures associated with producing reserves, future expenses and indebtedness are forward-looking statements. When used in this release, forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as“estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“believe,”“expect,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“target,”“could,”“plan,”“intend,”“seek,”“goal,”“will,”“should,”“may” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Items contemplating or making assumptions about actual or potential future production and sales, prices, market size, and trends or operating results also constitute such forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions about future events and speak only as of the date of this release. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as results actually achieved may differ materially from expected results described in these statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of such statements, unless required by law.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ including, among other things, the regulatory environment, including availability or timing of, and conditions imposed on, obtaining and/or maintaining permits and approvals, including those necessary for drilling and/or development projects; the impact of current, pending and/or future laws and regulations, and of legislative and regulatory changes and other government activities, including those related to permitting, drilling, completion, well stimulation, operation, maintenance or abandonment of wells or facilities, managing energy, water, land, greenhouse gases or other emissions, protection of health, safety and the environment, or transportation, marketing and sale of the Company's products; inflation levels; global economic trends, geopolitical risks and general economic and industry conditions, such as the global supply chain disruptions and the government interventions into the financial markets and economy in response to inflation levels and world health events; volatility of oil, NGL and natural gas prices; the global energy future, including the factors and trends that are expected to shape it, such as concerns about climate change and other air quality issues, the transition to a low-emission economy and the expected role of different energy sources; supply of and demand for oil, NGLs and natural gas, including due to the actions of foreign producers, importantly including OPEC and other major oil producing companies (“OPEC+”) and change in OPEC+'s production levels; disruptions to, capacity constraints in, or other limitations on the pipeline systems that deliver the Company's oil and natural gas and other processing and transportation considerations; inability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations or to obtain adequate financing to fund capital expenditures, meet the Company's working capital requirements or fund planned investments; price fluctuations and availability of natural gas and electricity; the Company's ability to use derivative instruments to manage commodity price risk; the Company's ability to meet the Company's planned drilling schedule, including due to the Company's ability to obtain permits on a timely basis or at all, and to successfully drill wells that produce oil and natural gas in commercially viable quantities; uncertainties associated with estimating proved reserves and related future cash flows; the Company's ability to replace the Company's reserves through exploration and development activities; drilling and production results, lower–than–expected production, reserves or resources from development projects or higher–than–expected decline rates; the Company's ability to obtain timely and available drilling and completion equipment and crew availability and access to necessary resources for drilling, completing and operating wells; changes in tax laws; effects of competition; uncertainties and liabilities associated with acquired and divested assets; the Company's ability to make acquisitions and successfully integrate any acquired businesses; asset impairments from commodity price declines; large or multiple customer defaults on contractual obligations, including defaults resulting from actual or potential insolvencies; geographical concentration of the Company's operations; the creditworthiness and performance of the Company's counterparties with respect to its hedges; impact of derivatives legislation affecting the Company's ability to hedge; failure of risk management and ineffectiveness of internal controls; catastrophic events, including tropical storms, hurricanes, earthquakes, pandemics and other world health events; environmental risks and liabilities under U.S. federal, state, tribal and local laws and regulations (including remedial actions); potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the Company's ability to recruit and/or retain key members of the Company's senior management and key technical employees; information technology failures or cyberattacks; and governmental actions and political conditions, as well as the actions by other third parties that are beyond the Company's control, and other factors discussed in W&T Offshore's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q found at or at the Company's website at under the Investor Relations section.
|W&T OFFSHORE, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenues:
|Oil
|$
|111,773
|$
|120,454
|$
|84,131
|NGLs
|9,121
|6,037
|4,000
|Natural gas
|41,204
|32,093
|37,400
|Other
|4,982
|4,035
|1,984
|Total revenues
|167,080
|162,619
|127,515
|Operating expenses:
|Lease operating expenses
|76,671
|71,563
|76,215
|Gathering, transportation and production taxes
|9,376
|6,565
|5,818
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|28,266
|25,578
|28,580
|Asset retirement obligations accretion
|8,606
|8,776
|8,002
|General and administrative expenses
|31,685
|27,508
|21,510
|Other operating expenses
|655
|-
|-
|Total operating expenses
|155,259
|139,990
|140,125
|Operating income (loss)
|11,821
|22,629
|(12,610
|)
|Interest expense, net
|8,956
|9,231
|8,998
|Derivative loss (gain), net
|15,800
|1,917
|(4,108
|)
|Other expense (income), net
|216
|287
|(2,017
|)
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(13,151
|)
|11,194
|(15,483
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|498
|(1,367
|)
|55,991
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(13,649
|)
|$
|12,561
|$
|(71,474
|)
|Net (loss) income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.08
|$
|(0.48
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.08
|$
|(0.48
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|151,847
|149,705
|148,589
|Diluted
|151,847
|157,657
|148,589
|W&T OFFSHORE, INC.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|191,317
|$
|150,683
|$
|140,558
|Restricted cash
|-
|-
|62
|Accounts receivable:
|Oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas sales
|79,113
|67,094
|59,633
|Joint interest, net
|25,455
|25,581
|24,473
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|18,477
|19,433
|14,543
|Total current assets
|314,362
|262,791
|239,269
|Oil and natural gas properties and other, net
|621,476
|641,718
|662,082
|Restricted deposits for asset retirement obligations
|24,410
|24,122
|24,026
|Deferred income taxes
|96
|88
|35
|Other assets
|30,684
|30,795
|30,395
|Total assets
|$
|991,028
|$
|959,514
|$
|955,807
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|95,409
|$
|88,750
|$
|98,406
|Accrued liabilities
|52,486
|37,540
|39,809
|Undistributed oil and natural gas proceeds
|66,941
|63,269
|59,065
|Advances from joint interest partners
|2,123
|2,267
|2,394
|Current portion of asset retirement obligations
|22,010
|24,411
|26,147
|Current portion of long-term debt, net
|1,000
|8,158
|8,458
|Total current liabilities
|239,969
|224,395
|234,279
|Asset retirement obligations
|558,802
|548,824
|535,704
|Long-term debt, net
|350,972
|343,418
|342,355
|Other liabilities
|17,365
|14,529
|15,781
|Commitments and contingencies
|13,851
|24,549
|27,440
|Shareholders' deficit:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock
|2
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|643,055
|621,460
|604,732
|Retained deficit
|(808,821
|)
|(793,496
|)
|(780,319
|)
|Treasury stock
|(24,167
|)
|(24,167
|)
|(24,167
|)
|Total shareholders' deficit
|(189,931
|)
|(196,201
|)
|(199,752
|)
|Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
|$
|991,028
|$
|959,514
|$
|955,807
|W&T OFFSHORE, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
|Operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(13,649
|)
|$
|12,561
|$
|(71,474
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|36,872
|34,354
|36,582
|Share-based compensation
|10,410
|11,062
|3,536
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|801
|794
|766
|Derivative loss (gain), net
|15,800
|1,917
|(4,108
|)
|Derivative premium payment
|-
|(7,300
|)
|-
|Derivative cash (settlements) receipts, net
|(7,380
|)
|(13,846
|)
|11,254
|Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
|(8
|)
|(26
|)
|56,637
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(11,893
|)
|7,318
|3,895
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,086
|(632
|)
|(111
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other
|10,517
|(9,443
|)
|(1,545
|)
|Asset retirement obligation settlements
|(5,909
|)
|(3,437
|)
|(8,895
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|36,647
|33,322
|26,537
|Investing activities:
|Investment in oil and natural gas properties and equipment
|(8,142
|)
|(8,631
|)
|(21,794
|)
|Purchases of furniture, fixtures and other
|(45
|)
|-
|(7
|)
|Distribution from unconsolidated affiliate
|-
|-
|927
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(8,187
|)
|(8,631
|)
|(20,874
|)
|Financing activities:
|Repayments of long-term debt
|(8,275
|)
|(275
|)
|(275
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|8,000
|-
|-
|Purchase of government securities in connection with legal defeasance of 11.75% Senior Second Lien Notes
|-
|-
|541
|Debt issuance costs
|-
|65
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|14,670
|-
|-
|Payment of dividends
|(1,581
|)
|(1,618
|)
|(1,515
|)
|Other
|(640
|)
|(3,099
|)
|(342
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|12,174
|(4,927
|)
|(1,591
|)
|Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|40,634
|19,764
|4,072
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|150,683
|130,919
|122,275
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|191,317
|$
|150,683
|$
|126,347
NON-GAAP INFORMATION
This release may include the use of various measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) such as, but not limited to, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Reconciliations for non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.
Management provides non-GAAP financial measures because it believes such measures are widely accepted financial indicators used by investors and analysts to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance (including Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA) and liquidity (Free Cash Flow and Net Debt) and that these measures may be used by investors to make informed investment decisions. Management believes that the exclusion of certain identified items from several key operating performance measures enables it to evaluate its operations more effectively, to identify underlying trends in the business, and to establish operational goals for certain management compensation purposes. Management also believes that Free Cash Flow is an important supplemental measure of its cash performance but should not be considered as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
|(in thousands)
|General and administrative expenses
|$
|31,685
|$
|27,508
|$
|21,510
|Non-cash share-based compensation expense
|(10,410
|)
|(11,062
|)
|(3,536
|)
|Non-recurring legal costs
|(2,019
|)
|(2,189
|)
|(173
|)
|Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses
|$
|19,256
|$
|14,257
|$
|17,801
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(13,649
|)
|$
|12,561
|$
|(71,474
|)
|Selected items:
|Unrealized commodity derivative loss (gain), net
|5,918
|(11,774
|)
|5,583
|Allowance for credit losses
|49
|120
|156
|Non-cash share-based compensation
|10,410
|11,062
|3,536
|Non-recurring legal costs
|2,019
|2,189
|173
|Other
|66
|207
|(272
|)
|Total selected items before tax
|18,462
|1,804
|9,176
|Tax effect of selected items (1)
|(3,877
|)
|(379
|)
|(1,927
|)
|Total selected items, net of tax
|14,585
|1,425
|7,249
|Impact of valuation adjustments
|-
|-
|59,930
|Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
|$
|936
|$
|13,986
|$
|(4,295
|)
|Net (loss) income per common share (diluted)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.08
|$
|(0.48
|)
|Total adjustments per share, net of income tax
|0.10
|0.01
|0.45
|Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per common share (diluted)
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)
|151,847
|157,657
|148,589
(1) Selected items were tax effected with the Federal Statutory Rate of 21% for each respective period.
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(13,649
|)
|$
|12,561
|$
|(71,474
|)
|Interest expense, net
|8,956
|9,231
|8,998
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|498
|(1,367
|)
|55,991
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|28,266
|25,578
|28,580
|Asset retirement obligations accretion
|8,606
|8,776
|8,002
|Unrealized commodity derivative loss (gain), net
|5,918
|(11,774
|)
|5,583
|Allowance for credit losses
|49
|120
|156
|Non-cash share-based compensation
|10,410
|11,062
|3,536
|Non-recurring legal costs
|2,019
|2,189
|173
|Other
|66
|207
|(272
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|51,139
|$
|56,583
|$
|39,273
Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|36,647
|$
|33,322
|$
|26,537
|Allowance for credit losses
|49
|120
|156
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|(801
|)
|(794
|)
|(766
|)
|Non-recurring legal costs
|2,019
|2,189
|173
|Current tax expense (benefit) (1)
|506
|(1,341
|)
|(646
|)
|Change in derivatives receivable (payable) (2)
|(2,502
|)
|155
|(1,563
|)
|Derivative premium payment
|-
|7,300
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding asset retirement obligation settlements
|290
|2,757
|(2,239
|)
|Capital expenditures, accrual basis (3)
|(3,101
|)
|(10,358
|)
|(22,542
|)
|Other
|66
|207
|(272
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|33,173
|$
|33,557
|$
|(1,162
|)
|(1)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|$
|498
|$
|(1,367
|)
|$
|55,991
|Less: Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
|(8
|)
|(26
|)
|56,637
|Current tax expense (benefit)
|$
|506
|$
|(1,341
|)
|$
|(646
|)
|(2)
|Derivatives receivable (payable), end of period
|$
|(5,025
|)
|$
|(2,523
|)
|$
|-
|Derivatives payable (receivable), beginning of period
|2,523
|2,678
|(1,563
|)
|Change in derivatives receivable (payable)
|$
|(2,502
|)
|$
|155
|$
|(1,563
|)
|(3)
|Investment in oil and natural gas properties and equipment
|$
|(8,142
|)
|$
|(8,631
|)
|$
|(21,794
|)
|Less: change in accrual for capital expenditures
|(5,041
|)
|1,727
|748
|Capital expenditures, accrual basis
|$
|(3,101
|)
|$
|(10,358
|)
|$
|(22,542
|)
Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt
|September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|($ in thousands)
|2026
| 2026
| 2025
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|1,000
|$
|8,158
|$
|8,458
|Long-term debt
|350,972
|343,418
|342,355
|Total debt
|351,972
|351,576
|350,813
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(191,317
|)
|(150,683
|)
|(140,558
|)
|Net Debt
|$
|160,655
|$
|200,893
|$
|210,255
|CONTACT:
|Al Petrie
|Sameer Parasnis
|Investor Relations Coordinator
|Executive VP and CFO
|...
|713-297-8024
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