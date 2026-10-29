Ampcus Founder And CEO Ann Ramakumaran Honored At Capital One Envision Summit

Ann Ramakumaran, Founder and CEO, Ampcus

Recognition celebrates entrepreneurial leadership, business excellence, and a commitment to advancing business opportunities

- Ann Ramakumaran, Founder and CEOCHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ampcus Inc. today announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ann Ramakumaran, has been recognized with the Partnership Excellence Award at the Capital One Envision Summit, an event that brings together business leaders, suppliers, and community partners to strengthen business relationships and explore opportunities to strengthen supply chain.The recognition highlights Ann's entrepreneurial vision, strategic leadership, and outstanding achievement in collaboration, innovation and impact and celebrates leaders that build partnerships and deliver exceptional value. Ann represents the driving force behind a collective future, fueled by creative collaboration and forward thinking strategies.Under her leadership, Ampcus has grown into a diversified business serving clients with technology solutions, consulting expertise, and human capital services.The Capital One Envision Summit provides a platform for fostering collaboration, sharing business insights, and creating opportunities for all suppliers. Its awards recognize achievements that contribute to supplier excellence, innovative business practices, and economic growth.“This recognition is a meaningful milestone and a reflection of the dedication of our entire Ampcus team,” said Ann Ramakumaran, Founder and CEO of Ampcus Inc.“We truly value, appreciate and respect our Partnership with Capital One. Capital One does a fantastic job of positioning the business community for success. We are thrilled and honored to be awarded the 2026 Capital One Partnership Excellence Award.”Ann's leadership has helped position Ampcus as a respected organization in the technology and professional services industry. She has received numerous recognitions for her entrepreneurial achievements and leadership, including honors for supplier excellence, business growth, and mentorship opportunities to all small and emerging Business'.This latest recognition underscores the importance of strong partnerships, innovation, and a shared commitment to creating meaningful opportunities across the business community.About Ampcus Inc.Ampcus is a global technology services and solutions provider specializing in AI, cybersecurity and enterprise IT services. The company helps the government, non-profits and commercial organizations modernize their technology environments, strengthen security and compliance postures, and leverage AI and data-driven insights to improve business performance.

SALIL SANKARAN

AMPCUS, INC.

+1 7036377299

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Ampcus Founder and CEO Ann Ramakumaran Honored at Capital One Envision Summit News Provided By Ampcus Inc October 29, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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