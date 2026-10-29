God's Gang And LOV. Foundation Partner To Bring Playful, Empathy-Building Education To Children In Gaza

Nimrod May

The partnership will bring trauma-informed lessons in courage, empathy and cooperation to children at Gaza Children Village's Academies of Hope

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- God's Gang, the animated action-comedy series about friendship and teamwork across differences, and LOV. Foundation, a nonprofit cultural organization using arts and culture to foster empathy, connection and peace, are partnering to develop a playful, trauma-informed educational curriculum for children in Gaza. Inspired by the series' characters and stories, the program will help children strengthen emotional resilience, develop empathy and cooperation, and build positive relationships. The curriculum is in development, with an initial rollout anticipated in the coming months through the Academies of Hope operated by The Gaza Children Village.

God's Gang, which has attracted more than 50 million views across YouTube and Instagram, follows four superheroes from different backgrounds who unite to protect the world, discovering that what they share is stronger than what divides them. The partnership will translate these themes into classroom activities for children ages 6 to 18, using storytelling, humor and play to encourage emotional expression, conflict resolution, cooperation and respect for others.

The curriculum combines episode screenings with games, drawing, storytelling and group activities, making social and emotional learning accessible and enjoyable. For children living with the effects of conflict and prolonged disruption, these activities can offer opportunities to express feelings, reconnect with others and regain a sense of security. The curriculum has been designed with Anna May-Chamalet, a clinical psychologist, and Dr. Niveen Rizkalla, a Palestinian trauma researcher and consultant. Educators from The Gaza Children Village will deliver the lessons in person, adapting activities to their students' needs and experiences.

“Children who have lived through this much disruption need more than lessons. They need to laugh, to feel safe with the adults around them, and to have fun again,” said Nimrod-Avraham May, creator and CEO of God's Gang.“When a child is laughing at a cartoon hero who just made a mistake, that child is also learning that mistakes are okay, that friends forgive, and that different people can be on the same team. Fun is not a break from healing. For many children, it is the way in.”

The need for accessible learning opportunities is acute. According to UNICEF's education situation update covering 30 April 2026, approximately 700,000 children in Gaza between the ages of 4 and 17 had missed formal, in-person schooling for almost three consecutive school years. The disruption extends beyond access to classrooms, underscoring the importance of learning environments that support children's emotional and social development alongside their education.

Founded by neurosurgeon Dr. David Hasan, The Gaza Children Village operates a network of Academies of Hope serving orphaned and vulnerable children. The organization provides educational opportunities alongside essential support, including meals, healthcare and psychosocial care.

“Our academies were built on the idea that children heal and learn better together,” said Dr. Hasan.“God's Gang and LOV. Foundation share that belief. A curriculum that helps children enjoy learning, understand their feelings and see the good in one another fits naturally with what our educators do every day.”

The collaboration forms part of LOV. Foundation's broader commitment to using arts, culture and education to foster empathy and peaceful relationships. Through initiatives including One Village, the Foundation supports educational approaches that encourage children affected by conflict to think critically, recognize the humanity of others and develop the social and emotional tools to navigate differences. Working with God's Gang brings these principles into the classroom through familiar characters and stories that make empathy tangible and engaging for young learners.

“Our collaboration with God's Gang is rooted in our belief that through animation, we can inspire children to discover the richness of other identities while strengthening their own, and to see their neighbors not as enemies, but as people with whom we can build a better future together,” said Alexandra Seaman, founder of LOV. Foundation.

While the initial focus is on children in Gaza, the partners see potential for the curriculum to support educators working with children affected by conflict, displacement and social division elsewhere.

God's Gang

God's Gang is an animated action-comedy franchise in which four superheroes from different backgrounds, NinJew, SuMuslim, TaekWonHindu and ChrisCross, team up to protect the world and discover that what they share is stronger than what divides them. The series has attracted more than 50 million views across YouTube and Instagram and is distributed through five global partners. The franchise also includes a mobile game and is developing educational programs for schools. It was created by Nimrod-Avraham May, a former Disney Channels marketing executive at Jetix and former VP of Marketing at Gett.

LOV. Foundation

LOV. Foundation is a nonprofit cultural organization founded in 2024 that uses arts, culture and creativity to foster empathy, connection and peace. Its initiatives bring artists, educators, communities and decision-makers together around shared human concerns, exploring how culture can encourage dialogue, deepen understanding and support more peaceful relationships. One Village is LOV.'s peace-focused educational initiative for children, centred on emotional wellbeing, mental health, creative learning, and narratives that encourage empathy and peaceful relationships.

The Gaza Children Village

The Gaza Children Village is a humanitarian organization founded by Dr. David Hasan to support orphaned and vulnerable children through its network of Academies of Hope. The organization provides educational opportunities alongside essential services, including meals, healthcare and psychosocial support, helping children access learning and care in a supportive environment.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

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God's Gang and LOV. Foundation Partner to Bring Playful, Empathy-Building Education to Children in Gaza News Provided By Boundless Media October 29, 2026, 20:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Social Media



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