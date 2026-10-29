Darwin Fitness Wins 2026 Best Of Winter Park Award For Best Workout

Darwin Fitness founder Jean-Sébastien Fabre receives the 2026 Best of Winter Park award for Best Workout

Darwin Fitness - 2250 Lee Road

Winter Park residents voted the private personal training studio on Lee Road the city's best workout in the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce's annual competition

- Jean-Sébastien FabreWINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Darwin Fitness, a private personal training studio serving Winter Park since 2012, has won the 2026 Best of Winter Park award for Best Workout. The Winter Park Chamber of Commerce announced the results on Oct. 27 at the Winter Park Farmers' Market, after a community vote held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 16.Best of Winter Park is the Chamber's annual competition recognizing member businesses and organizations. Residents vote across 50 categories, and the Chamber names one winner and two finalists in each. The 2026 edition was presented by Lane Technology Solutions and Park Smiles Dentistry, in partnership with Winter Park Magazine. This year's Best Workout finalists were The Bar Method, which won the category in 2024 and 2025, and The Winter Park Train Station. The Chamber has published the full list of 2026 Best of Winter Park winners and finalists.Darwin Fitness operates differently from most gyms in the area. Every client trains one-on-one with a certified coach, by appointment only, and no more than three or four clients use the facility at any time. The studio's eight nationally certified trainers cover six specialties: weight loss, senior fitness, youth training, sports performance, golf fitness and post-therapy strength training. Every training package includes a consultation with a certified nutrition coach. The studio holds a 5.0 rating across 247 Google reviews.The award follows a year of growth for the business. In February 2026, Darwin Fitness moved from Maitland into a 3,000-square-foot facility at 2250 Lee Road, near Lake Killarney and minutes from Winter Park Village and Park Avenue. In June, the studio began publishing structured case studies of named clients, with documented assessments, individualized programs and measured outcomes, a format it says no other Florida personal training studio had published."This award was decided by the people who train with us and their families, which makes it worth more than any ad we could buy," said Jean-Sébastien Fabre, founder of Darwin Fitness. "It tells us Winter Park wants private, specialized coaching with results you can verify. Congratulations to The Bar Method and The Winter Park Train Station, and thank you to everyone who voted. Our job now is to keep earning it, one client at a time."The studio's clients range from children age 7 and up to adults in their 80s. Young athletes from schools such as Winter Park High School, Bishop Moore and Lake Highland train for speed, strength and injury prevention. Older adults work on balance, bone density and fall prevention, often in coordination with their physicians or physical therapists. Golfers who play courses such as Winter Pines and the Winter Park Golf Course train for rotational power and mobility."Every program here starts with an assessment and is built for one person, whether that's a Winter Park High athlete, a golfer from Winter Pines or a client in their 80s working on balance," said Pamela Figueiredo, Fitness Director at Darwin Fitness. "This award tells our trainers that the details they obsess over are noticed."Darwin Fitness offers a free initial assessment that includes a health questionnaire, an InBody body composition analysis, and a goal discussion.About Darwin FitnessDarwin Fitness is a 100% private personal training studio located at 2250 Lee Rd STE 100, Winter Park, FL 32789. Founded in 2012 by Jean-Sébastien Fabre, the studio provides science-based one-on-one training and nutrition coaching for adults, seniors, youth and athletes from Winter Park, Maitland, Baldwin Park, College Park, and greater Orlando. More information: Darwin Fitness Winter Park.

Jean-Sebastien Fabre

DARWIN FITNESS

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Darwin Fitness wins Best of Winter Park Award for the year 2026

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Darwin Fitness Wins 2026 Best of Winter Park Award for Best Workout News Provided By DARWIN FITNESS October 29, 2026, 20:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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