Miami Cyber Brings Free Anthropic-Sponsored Claude Workshops To Florida

Claude SMB Workshops

Owners in Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville bring one weekly task and leave with it running in Claude on their own laptop.

- Matt MulcahyMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Small business owners in Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville can now spend one morning or afternoon at a free, hands-on workshop and leave with a recurring task running in Claude, Anthropic 's AI model, on their own laptop. Miami Cyber, a Miami-based AI-native managed services firm and member of the Anthropic Claude Partner Network, is hosting the Claude SMB Workshop series, sponsored by Anthropic.The series is among the first to follow Anthropic's inaugural Claude SMB cohorts in New York City and San Francisco in September 2026. Each workshop is hosted by a Claude Partner and led by an Anthropic-accredited trainer. Matt Mulcahy, Founder & CEO of Miami Cyber and an Anthropic-accredited Claude SMB Trainer, leads every session in the series.The workshops run four hours and are built for owners of companies with 5 to 50 employees. Attendees arrive with one task they repeat every week, such as a report, a client follow-up, or a scheduling chore. By the end of the session they have Claude set up for their business, that task automated, and a clear understanding of how to keep company and client data protected while using AI. Seats are limited, and each registration is reviewed before approval. Approved attendees receive one free month of Claude Max.“Most owners I meet have tried AI once, gotten a generic answer, and gone back to doing the work by hand,” said Mulcahy.“These workshops fix that in four hours. Everyone leaves with a task they used to do manually running in Claude, set up on their own laptop, with their data handled the right way. On Monday morning, that task is already done.”The workshop dates are:Miami: Wednesday, November 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, at Coconut Grove Sailing ClubOrlando: Friday, November 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, in downtown OrlandoJacksonville: Thursday, December 10, 1 to 5 p.m. ET, at Lionshare CoworkRegistration for all cities is open at luma/miamicyber. Full venue addresses are shared with approved attendees.Miami Cyber builds every client environment on Microsoft 365 and works across both Microsoft and Anthropic platforms, so workshop attendees get guidance on how Claude fits alongside the tools their teams already use. The firm plans to expand its workshop program in 2027 to cover both Microsoft 365 Copilot and Claude in cities across the United States.

Matt Mulcahy

Miami Cyber

+1 786-927-9246

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Miami Cyber Brings Free Anthropic-Sponsored Claude Workshops to Florida News Provided By Miami Cyber October 29, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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