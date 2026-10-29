Floor Inspections Confirm Quality And Traceability Of Galvanized Round Pipes

We have been sourcing galvanized steel pipe for scaffolding customers, greenhouse builders, fabricators making fence panels and railings, and a few buyers who use it for non-potable water and fire standpipes. The mills we work with are not the biggest in the region, but they let our people walk the floor and ask questions at the tank, at the straightener, and at the threading machine. That access is worth more than a polished catalogue. A certificate tells you what a sample did in a lab. A floor visit tells you whether that sample was typical of the run or whether it was pulled from a special heat prepared for the inspector.

Why the Floor Visit Matters More Than the File

The first thing we asked for was the production schedule for the batch. The mill was running several sizes that week: 21.3 mm, 33.5 mm, 42.3 mm, 48.3 mm, 60.3 mm, and 76.1 mm, with walls from 1.5 mm to 4.0 mm depending on the order. Some were plain-end, some were threaded BSPT, and one bundle was grooved for a coupling system. That mix matters because a mill that is changing sizes and ends on the same line has more opportunities for a mix-up than a mill running one size for a week. We wanted to see how the bundles were tagged, how the stencils were applied, and whether the heat numbers on the pipe matched the certificates that would travel with the container.

The second thing we asked for was the coating line. Hot-dip galvanizing is not a single step. It is a sequence: degreasing, pickling, rinsing, fluxing, drying, dipping in molten zinc, draining, cooling, straightening, and finishing. If any of those stages is shortened, the coating can look acceptable on the outside and still fail in service. The pickling tank is where a mill under pressure will save time. If the acid is weak or the immersion is short, mill scale and rust remain on the steel, and the zinc will not bond properly. The pipe may pass a visual check and a zinc coating gauge on the day of production, and then blister or peel months later when moisture reaches the steel underneath. We watched the pickling line specifically, and we asked how often the acid is tested and changed. The answer was not a number from a manual; it was a logbook with entries from the shift. That is the kind of detail a floor visit can confirm.

From Black Pipe to Zinc Bath

The black pipe going into the line was ERW welded for the lighter walls and seamless for some of the heavier schedules. The welds were visible on the outside, and the inside weld seam was noticeable in the bore. That is normal for ERW pipe, but it is also a place where coating thickness can vary. The zinc has to cover the weld, and the weld chemistry is not identical to the base steel. If the weld is not properly normalized or if the coating line is running too fast, the zinc at the seam can be thinner than the surrounding surface. We looked at several lengths with a torch and saw a continuous coating over the weld, but the surface was slightly rougher there. That roughness is not a defect in itself, but it is a place where sediment can collect in a water line, and it is a place to watch if the pipe is going into a critical service.

The zinc bath was held at roughly 450°C. The exact temperature is not a fixed number for every heat; it depends on the steel chemistry, the coating weight target, and the mill's practice. The immersion time controls coating thickness to a degree, but so does the silicon and phosphorus content of the steel. A high-silicon heat can produce a coating that is thick but brittle. It may pass a gauge check on a straight section and then crack when the pipe is bent or threaded. That is why we ask for a bend test on greenhouse stock and why we want the heat number on the certificate to match the stencil on the pipe. A coating that is too thick is not automatically better; it can be a sign that the steel chemistry is outside the range the mill normally handles.

After the bath, the pipe is drained and cooled. The drain marks at the ends are normal. The zinc film thins as it runs off, so the coating near the cut end is often a little lighter than the coating at mid-length. That is not a reason to reject a bundle, but it is a reason to specify a zinc-rich touch-up after cutting and threading. We saw several lengths where the end coating read lower than the middle, and the mill's quality man did not try to hide it. He explained that the end is the first place to lose protection and the first place a customer should touch up. That is the kind of answer we want from a mill: not a claim that every square millimetre is identical, but a clear understanding of where the coating is weaker and what to do about it.

Coating Readings: What the Gauge Saw and What It Could Not

The mill used a magnetic coating thickness gauge and took readings at the ends, at mid-length, and near the weld seam. The readings on the batch we inspected were mostly in the 55–75 μm range, which converts to roughly 390–530 g/m2 depending on the conversion factor. That is comfortably above the minimum average coating weight required by ASTM A53 for galvanized pipe, and it is in the range we expect from a Z275-class product. But a coating gauge only reads the spot under the probe. A bundle can pass a spot check and still contain pipes with thin patches at the ends or at the thread roots. We asked for readings at the cut ends and on a few threaded samples, and the ends read slightly lower, around 45–50 μm. That is normal, and it is why we tell customers to budget for touch-up rather than assume the mill coating covers every cut and every thread.

We also looked at the inside surface. Hot-dip galvanizing coats the bore as well as the outside, but the coating inside a long, narrow tube is often thinner and less uniform because the zinc has to drain out. For a water line, that internal coating is doing most of the work. We inspected several lengths with a borescope and found the bore coating continuous but visibly thinner near the centre of the length than at the ends. That is typical. It is also why internal coating weight should be specified separately for water service, and why an internal lining may be a better choice for aggressive water. If a buyer assumes the outside coating number applies equally to the bore, they may be disappointed after a few years of service.

Wall, Ovality, and Threads: The Checks That Decide Fit-Up

The micrometer came out next. One customer had ordered 2-inch pipe to ASTM A53 Schedule 40, which calls for an outside diameter of 60.3 mm and a wall of 3.91 mm. The readings across the sample were 3.85–3.95 mm, within the standard's ±10 per cent wall tolerance. Good. But we also checked ovality, the difference between the maximum and minimum diameter at the same cross-section. One length measured 60.5 mm one way and 59.9 mm the other. That is a 0.6 mm ovality, within the standard's allowance but enough to cause a problem if the pipe is going into a closely toleranced coupler or a rolled groove. A pipe that is round on average can still be out of round at the point where a fitting clamps down.

This is why we ask customers to write the size as OD × wall in millimetres, with the nominal size in brackets as a secondary reference. Nominal bore is a reference, not a fixed dimension. A DN50 pipe under EN 10255 Medium has a different wall from a DN50 under ASTM A53 Schedule 40, and a“2 inch” pipe from one mill may not fit another mill's coupling. Writing the order as 60.3 × 3.91 mm removes the ambiguity. It takes a few seconds on the purchase order and saves a container of rejected fittings at the destination.

The threaded ends were checked with a ring gauge. The customer wanted BSPT, and the mill cut them on a Landis-style machine with a tapered die. The threads were within tolerance, but we also checked the usable thread length. Too short, and the fitting will not seal; too long, and the wall thins at the thread root. The mill's standard was about 21 mm of usable thread on the 2-inch, which matched the BSPT requirement. On NPT, the thread length and taper are slightly different, and the two will not mate. We have seen shipments held at destination because the mill cut NPT when the order said BSPT, or the other way around. It is a small detail that costs a lot to fix after the fact.

What the Bundles and Stencils Told Us

The photos from the visit show more than the pipe. They show the bundles. Several bundles had pipes stacked with the ends protruding unevenly, and a few lengths had visible white rust, the powdery zinc oxide that forms when freshly galvanized pipe is stacked wet or stored in humid conditions without ventilation. White rust is not a structural defect, and it can be brushed off, but it signals that the pipe was not properly dried before bundling or that the storage shed is damp. For a customer in a coastal climate, that is a warning sign about how the pipe will travel. We asked the mill to separate the affected lengths, dry them, and repack the bundle with ventilation gaps. That is not a dramatic fix, but it is the kind of thing that prevents a claim on arrival.

The stencil was the other detail we photographed. Each length carried a stencil with the size, the standard, the heat number, and the mill's mark. That stencil is the traceability link between the pipe and the test certificate. We matched several stencils to the certificate before the container was loaded. If the stencil is missing or illegible, the certificate is effectively worthless for that bundle, because there is no way to prove the pipe in the bundle is the pipe that was tested. A buyer who only checks the certificate and never looks at the stencil is trusting a link that may not exist.

Specification Range We Work To

The table below reflects the range we routinely inspect for general export orders. It is not a catalogue limit; mills can go outside it. It is the range that is available without a special run, and it is the range our team was checking against on the floor last week.