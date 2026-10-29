Hongle Highlights Quality Control Priorities In Judo Tatami Mat Manufacturing

MENAFN - GetNews)For sports equipment distributors, martial arts flooring wholesalers, and private-label buyers, selecting a reliable Judo Tatami Mat Manufacturer in China requires careful evaluation of product quality, material consistency, cushioning, surface grip, and production capacity. Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd., operating under the HONLOY brand, specializes in EVA and PE foam floor mats for sports facilities, fitness environments, and other markets. Its interlocking EVA martial arts mats combine modular installation, multiple thickness options, and OEM/ODM customization, providing overseas B2B buyers with flexible solutions for sourcing judo and martial arts flooring.

Quality Control Begins with Material Selection

Material selection is a fundamental consideration in martial arts mat manufacturing. Judo training involves repeated movement, changes in direction, groundwork, and falls, making the characteristics of the floor surface important to the training environment. For importers and facility contractors, evaluating material consistency, thickness, surface finish, and edge connections helps establish a more reliable purchasing process.

Hongle reports more than 20 years of production experience in foam flooring and operates in Long'an County, Nanning, Guangxi, China. According to its company information, the manufacturer has a factory area of approximately 6,000 square meters and more than 200 employees. Its business focuses on customizable EVA and PE foam mats for international customers, including sports venue and home furnishing brands.

For B2B buyers, manufacturing scale is only one part of supplier evaluation. Quality requirements should also be defined in measurable terms. These may include tile dimensions, thickness tolerances, surface uniformity, foam consistency, edge alignment, and interlocking fit. A pre-production sample can serve as a reference when inspecting bulk orders, helping buyers identify differences before products are distributed to customers.

Interlocking EVA Mats Offer Flexible Installation

Hongle's 100 x 100 cm interlocking EVA martial arts mat is designed for judo, taekwondo, karate, and other exercise applications. The product is available in thickness options of 2 cm, 3 cm, and 4 cm, allowing buyers to compare configurations according to their intended use.

One of the product's practical advantages is its puzzle-edge construction. Individual tiles connect to form a larger floor surface without requiring permanent adhesive, making installation and layout adjustments more convenient. Distributors supplying different-sized training facilities can plan quantities according to the available floor area, while individual tiles can be removed for storage or replacement when needed.

The product also includes detachable edge pieces, which help create a finished perimeter around the installed training area. This feature is useful for martial arts schools, fitness centers, and multipurpose exercise rooms where the floor layout may need to accommodate different activities.

For commercial buyers, modular installation can simplify transportation, handling, and maintenance planning. However, the required mat configuration should be selected according to the activity and applicable facility standards. Buyers should confirm whether a particular model meets the impact absorption, stability, and other performance requirements associated with their intended level of judo training.

Surface Grip and Cushioning Influence Training Performance

Surface texture and cushioning are two important factors when comparing judo tatami mats. The surface needs to provide suitable traction for movement, while the foam structure must offer cushioning appropriate to the intended activity. These properties should be assessed together rather than judging product suitability by thickness alone.

Hongle's listed EVA martial arts mat features a textured surface, including a leaf-pattern option, designed to improve grip. The product description also identifies cushioning foam construction and a tear-resistant design. Together with the interlocking structure, these features make the mat a potential option for martial arts practice, fitness areas, and other floor-based activities.

Thickness selection depends on the training environment, the type of activity, and the requirements of the facility. Although thicker foam can provide additional cushioning, it does not automatically guarantee suitability for judo throws or competitive training. Buyers should request relevant performance information and test samples where necessary, especially when supplying professional clubs or institutions with specific flooring requirements.

The product's water-resistant surface is another practical advantage for facilities that need routine cleaning. According to Hongle's care instructions, the mats can be wiped with a damp cloth or sponge and mild soapy water. Straightforward maintenance can help simplify daily cleaning procedures in gyms and training centers where flooring is used frequently.

OEM and ODM Services Support B2B Customization

Product customization can help importers, distributors, and private-label brands meet different market preferences. Color combinations, surface patterns, packaging, and branding requirements may vary across countries and customer groups.

Hongle offers OEM and ODM services for its EVA foam mats. The listed product specifications include T-pattern, leaf-pattern, five-stripe-pattern, and cross-pattern options. Standard color combinations include black and gray, red and blue, and yellow and green, while the company indicates that other colors can also be customized. Packaging options include plastic woven sacks and customized packaging.

These options provide flexibility for distributors building a consistent product range or supplying flooring for specific sports facilities. Custom logos and packaging can also support private-label programs, subject to confirmation of the available production arrangements.

Before placing an order, buyers should clarify the required quantity, color scheme, surface pattern, packaging format, logo specifications, sample approval process, and production schedule. Confirming these details in writing helps reduce communication gaps between the supplier and purchasing team, particularly when orders involve several customized product variations.

Production Processes and Documentation Support Quality Assurance

Quality assurance requires a combination of production controls, product verification, and appropriate documentation. For international buyers, these measures are relevant not only to product consistency but also to procurement reviews and destination-market requirements.

Hongle's product page states that its EVA interlocking mats are manufactured using a physical foaming process rather than chemical foaming. The company also states that plasticizers and formaldehyde are not added during production and that its EVA foam is recyclable. It describes batch-related test reports issued by SGS or Intertek. Buyers should request the applicable reports and verify that they correspond to the selected product and material specification.

The product page lists EN71, CCC, CE, BSCI, CPSIA, and SCAN among its certification or compliance-related information. Because these designations may cover different requirements and scopes, purchasers should confirm the validity, scope, and applicability of each document rather than assuming that every designation represents the same type of product certification.

A structured inspection process can include checking sample dimensions, reviewing surface appearance, testing interlocking connections, and comparing finished products against the approved specifications. For repeat orders, retaining an approved sample and documenting any changes can also help maintain consistency across purchasing cycles.

International Exhibitions Connect Hongle with Global Buyers

International exhibitions provide manufacturers and overseas buyers with opportunities to discuss specifications, customization, market requirements, and potential cooperation. Hongle's exhibition page documents participation in events including the Hong Kong Mega Show, Vietnam International Trade Fair, ASD Market Week, the Canton Fair, and the Tokyo International Gift Fair. Its listed participation includes the 137th, 138th, and 139th Canton Fairs, as well as the 100th Tokyo International Gift Fair in 2025.

For sports equipment distributors and wholesale purchasers, direct supplier communication can help clarify product options and sourcing conditions before an order is placed. Discussions may cover available mat configurations, sample arrangements, packaging requirements, production lead times, and export logistics.

Hongle's company information states that it has independent import and export rights. Nevertheless, buyers should confirm current order capacity, shipping arrangements, commercial terms, and delivery schedules directly with the supplier for each project.

Hongle Highlights Practical Advantages in Judo Tatami Mat Manufacturing

Selecting a judo tatami mat supplier involves assessing material consistency, surface texture, cushioning, modular design, customization, and quality documentation. These factors help buyers determine whether a product aligns with the requirements of their target market and intended training environment.

Hongle's 100 x 100 cm interlocking EVA martial arts mat offers several features relevant to B2B procurement, including 2-4 cm thickness options, multiple surface patterns and colors, detachable edge pieces, easy assembly, and OEM/ODM services. Its modular format and customizable specifications make it a potential sourcing option for martial arts equipment distributors, gym suppliers, training facilities, and private-label businesses.

For overseas purchasers, the next step is to confirm technical specifications, request samples, establish acceptance criteria, and verify applicable documentation before mass production. A clear evaluation process helps align product performance with customer expectations and supports more consistent long-term sourcing.

To learn more about Hongle's manufacturing capabilities, judo tatami mats, and customized EVA foam flooring solutions, visit the official website:

About us

Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd. is strategically situated in Long'an County, Nanning City, Guangxi, China. Our prime location offers unparalleled accessibility via various modes of transportation, facilitating smooth logistics and operations. As a testament to our commitment to excellence and global reach, we possess independent import and export rights, positioning us as a leading player in the international market.