LOLANDS Announces Upcoming Exhibition Participation At The 140Th Canton Fair
(MENAFN- GetNews) Foshan, Guangdong , China - October 2 9 , 2026 - Autumn brings a grand gathering of global merchants in Guangzhou. The 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) is about to kick off at the Pazhou Complex. LOLANDS, a premium aluminum window & door manufacturer based in Foshan, will showcase our full range of innovative door and window solutions. We sincerely welcome global customers, project buyers and building material distributors to visit us at Booth 12.0D14.
Date: Oct 23 – Oct 27, 2026
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