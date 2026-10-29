SOFEX 2026 Drives Global Defense, Military Ties: Army Media Head
Aqaba, Oct. 29 (Petra) - Director of Military Media in the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) Brig. Gen. Mohammad Ali Mehaidat said the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) 2026 serves as a "key international platform" driving Jordan's economy, military diplomacy, and global standing.
Mehaidat, in remarks to Jordan News Agency (Petra), stated SOFEX is far more than a defense trade show and has become a "vital mechanism" for international defense cooperation, joint training, and knowledge exchange between JAF and partner nations.
SOFEX is "essential" for assessing how modern defense innovations align with current operational demands, according to Mehaidat.
He noted that the exhibition allows specialists to assess modern communications, command and control, reconnaissance, unmanned systems, and personal gear while factoring in cost, sustainability, and technical support.
Mehaidat added that hosting top military delegations showcases Jordan's expertise in special operations, counterterrorism, and border security.
Ultimately, he affirmed the event builds "long-term" partnerships, advances military capabilities, and laments Jordan's position on the global defense landscape.
//Petra// HA
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