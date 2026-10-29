Zelensky: Intelligence Reports Russia Preparing New Ballistic Missile Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address, Ukrinform reports.

"We now have intel about the Russians preparing new ballistic missile attacks. We need the capabilities to shoot down all this Russian evil," he said.

Zelensky also said he had held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff earlier today, with countering Russian ballistic missiles as the key issue.

"Sanctions pressure is insufficient – and we need the packages from partners that we have discussed with them. When it comes to key jurisdictions, sanctions can indeed have a significant restrictive effect, but not immediately – only over time. Sometimes this requires months of work. The longer sanctions packages targeting ballistic missiles are delayed, the longer Russia can maintain its supply schemes for the components needed for this production," he said.

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He instructed the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to accelerate this work with partners.

"We also set additional tasks for our long-range sanctions, which work much faster. For now, no public details on this, but everyone could see in recent weeks that Ukraine's long-range capabilities are delivering results," he said.

Zelensky recalled that Ukraine had carried out two missile strikes that destroyed two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers and also hit an Iskander missile launcher.

"Thank you, guys, for the result! Glory to Ukraine!" the president said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine