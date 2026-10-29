Justin A. Welbergen

Professor of Animal Ecology, Western Sydney University

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Justin Welbergen (PhD, Cambridge) is Professor at the Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment (Western Sydney University), where he leads the“Lab of Animal Ecology”.

His research covers a range of subjects in whole-organism biology, but focuses on evolutionary ecology, which is concerned with the ways organisms respond adaptively to changes in their social, ecological, and physical environment. He has parallel interests in conservation and climate change biology, and particularly in the areas of endangered species biology, human-wildlife conflict, impacts of extreme events, and conservation planning.

Justin is Immediate Past President of the Australasian Bat Society, a nonprofit organisation whose aim is to promote the conservation and study of bats in Australasia; and founding member of PacBat, a network that works towards establishing an effective unified bat conservation strategy for Oceania. In these capacities, he is the lead organiser of the 20th International Bat Research Conference (IBRC) held 3 - 8 August, 2025, in Cairns, Australia.

Justin is further co-founder of 'BATsLAB', the primary academic destination for bat research in Australia; and co-leads 'LyrebirdLab' that focuses on the behavioural ecology of the Superb and the Albert's lyrebird, and their close relatives.

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2023–present Professor, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, University of Western Sydney

2016–2024 President, Australasian Bat Society

2020–2022 Associate professor, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, University of Western Sydney

2014–2019 Senior lecturer, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, University of Western Sydney

2014–2018 Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Tropical Biology & Climate Change, James Cook University

2011–2013 ARC Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Tropical Biology & Climate Change, James Cook University

2010–2011 Visiting Fellow, the Australian National University 2005–2009 Research Fellow, University of Cambridge



2005 The University of Cambridge, PhD / Zoology 2000 The University of Amsterdam, MSc / Biology

President of the Australasian Bat Society

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