ECB President Lagarde To Step Down 7 February 2027
European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde today informed the Governing Council and the president of the European Council António Costa that she will step down from her position on 7 February 2027.
President Lagarde's successor will be appointed by the European Council following the nomination process outlined in Article 283 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.
The Governing Council thanked president Lagarde warmly and gave her a long standing ovation.
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