OAS Mission Deployed To Grenada For 2026 General Elections
Ambassador Sherry Tross leads the Mission, a former High Commissioner for Saint Kitts and Nevis to Canada and former ambassador to Mexico and Panama.
In the days leading up to the elections, the OAS Mission will meet with government officials, electoral authorities, political parties, candidates, civil society representatives, and other stakeholders to gather information on the electoral process. On Election Day, observers will visit polling stations to monitor the opening of the polls, voting procedures, and the counting and tabulation of results.
Following the elections, the EOM will issue a preliminary report detailing its findings and recommendations aimed at further strengthening Grenada's electoral processes and democratic institutions.
The OAS has observed electoral processes in Grenada since 1984. This will be the Organization's ninth Electoral Observation Mission to the country.
The Mission is made possible through financial contributions from Canada, Paraguay, and the United States.
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