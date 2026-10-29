Senteon And MSP Glass Announce Integration To Unify Endpoint Hardening Visibility For Managed Service Providers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This integration brings Senteon's automated endpoint hardening data into MSP Glass, giving MSPs greater visibility into security configurations, alerts, and customer environments from a centralized platform.

Peachtree Corners, GA, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senteon, a leading provider of automated endpoint hardening and continuous configuration enforcement, announces its integration with MSP Glass, a unified operations platform designed to help Managed Service Providers (MSPs) manage, monitor, and report across their technology stacks.







Senteon and MSP Glass Announce Integration

The integration enables MSPs to bring Senteon's endpoint hardening and configuration drift detection information into MSP Glass, providing greater visibility into security configurations, endpoint coverage, and alerts alongside other essential IT management tools. By connecting security hardening data with broader operational insights, MSPs can more efficiently monitor customer environments, identify potential issues, and demonstrate the value of their security services.

Bringing Endpoint Hardening Into the Bigger Picture

MSPs rely on multiple platforms to manage cybersecurity, endpoint protection, backups, licensing, and customer operations. While these tools provide essential capabilities, managing information across disconnected systems can create operational inefficiencies and make it difficult to maintain a complete view of customer environments.

Senteon addresses a critical component of cybersecurity by automating endpoint hardening in alignment with CIS Benchmarks as well as industry and regulatory frameworks. The platform continuously monitors security configurations to identify and remediate configuration drift. This helps MSPs maintain consistent security standards across workstations, servers, browsers, and Microsoft Office applications.

MSP Glass complements these capabilities by consolidating information from multiple technology vendors into a unified operations platform. Rather than replacing existing PSA or RMM solutions, MSP Glass works alongside them to provide centralized visibility, operational workflows, and reporting.

"MSPs shouldn't have to choose between maintaining strong security configurations and managing their environments efficiently," said Henry Zhang, CEO of Senteon. "Our integration with MSP Glass makes it easier for MSPs to incorporate endpoint hardening visibility into their everyday operations. By bringing Senteon's continuous configuration monitoring together with the broader insights available through MSP Glass, we're helping providers identify risks, reduce operational complexity, and deliver more consistent security outcomes for their customers."

Greater Visibility, Less Operational Complexity

Through the integration, MSPs can access Senteon information within MSP Glass, including:



Endpoint Visibility: View Senteon-managed endpoints alongside information from other connected platforms.

Security Alerts: Surface Senteon alarms and alerts within MSP Glass to improve visibility into potential security issues.

Customer Mapping: Associate Senteon information with customer environments for more organized, multi-tenant management.

Licensing Visibility: Access Senteon licensing information within the broader MSP operations platform.

Centralized Dashboards: Incorporate Senteon data into MSP Glass dashboard views for easier monitoring. Reporting: Include Senteon-related information in MSP Glass reporting to help communicate security coverage and operational status.

Together, these capabilities help MSPs reduce the need to switch between vendor portals and provide a more complete picture of their customers' technology environments.

"MSP Glass was built around a simple idea: MSPs already have powerful tools, but the information they need is often scattered across too many platforms," said Jack Richards, Co-Founder, MSP Glass. "Senteon brings an important layer of security configuration management to that picture. With this integration, MSPs can see endpoint hardening information alongside the rest of their technology stack, making it easier to spot gaps, respond to issues, and show customers the work being done to protect their environments."

Supporting Scalable Security Operations for MSPs

As MSPs grow, maintaining consistent security practices across multiple customer environments becomes increasingly complex. Endpoint configurations can change over time, introducing potential vulnerabilities and creating additional work for technical teams.

Senteon's continuous configuration enforcement helps MSPs address these challenges by maintaining approved security baselines and detecting configuration drift. Integrating that visibility into MSP Glass gives providers another way to incorporate security configuration information into their broader operational processes.

The integration reflects both companies' commitment to helping MSPs scale their services without adding unnecessary administrative overhead.

Integration Availability

The Senteon integration is available through MSP Glass.

MSPs interested in connecting the platforms can review the Senteon Integration Guide for setup information.

About MSP Glass

MSP Glass is a unified operations platform built for Managed Service Providers, by an MSP. Designed to work alongside existing PSA, RMM, and security tools, MSP Glass brings information from across an MSP's technology stack into one centralized platform. Through integrations, automation, and reporting, MSP Glass helps providers improve operational visibility, identify coverage gaps, streamline workflows, and deliver greater value to their customers.

Learn more at



About Senteon

Senteon is a cybersecurity platform that automates endpoint hardening and eliminates configuration drift to keep systems secure and compliant. By aligning with CIS Benchmarks, regulatory and industry frameworks, Senteon helps organizations reduce risk, simplify audits, and maintain continuous security across their environments. Learn more at

Press Inquiries

Henry Zhang

contact [at] senteon.co

(402) 736-8366



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Suite 790

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092