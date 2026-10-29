Spring Lake Village Celebrates 40 Years Of Vibrant Senior Living In Sonoma County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Santa Rosa community continues to build thriving environment for residents

Santa Rosa, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Lake Village, a Front Porch community in Santa Rosa, California, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. This milestone marks four decades as a vibrant, supportive community where older adults can build meaningful connections, pursue lifelong learning and enjoy enriching experiences, with access to a full continuum of care.

The community welcomed its first residents when it opened its doors on Aug. 6, 1986, marking the culmination of a dedicated, decade-long grassroots effort. Two passionate community groups - one from Sonoma and one from Santa Rosa - joined forces to fulfill the critical need for a multi-level, life care community in Sonoma County.

Toni Eslick witnessed much of that history firsthand. She first joined Spring Lake Village in 1984, two years before the community opened, and helped future residents through the sales process as their new homes took shape. Over the years, she has watched the community expand and evolve to meet the changing needs and interests of each generation of residents.

"Spring Lake Village has changed in so many ways over the years, but the spirit of the community has always stayed the same,” shared Toni, who now serves as Senior Director of Human Resources at Front Porch Communities and Services, Spring Lake Village's parent organization.

From the moment Spring Lake Village opened its door, residents and staff have partnered closely to build a thriving environment. The community actively supports the social, physical, intellectual, spiritual and emotional wellbeing of every individual.

To honor this milestone, Spring Lake Village created a "Scrapbook in Time" display along the walls of the Village Center, the community's main building.

Looking ahead, Spring Lake Village continues to evolve with plans for a major campus addition, the East Grove, which is projected for completion in 2030.

To learn more about Spring Lake Village, visit .

About Spring Lake Village:

Located in Santa Rosa, California, Spring Lake Village is a premier life plan community dedicated to fostering a vibrant, supportive, and engaging lifestyle for seniors in the North Bay region. Spring Lake Village is a Front Porch community. Front Porch is a nonprofit organization that serves individuals through full-service retirement communities, affordable housing, and innovative community services.

CONTACT: Laura Darling Front Porch Communities and Services 818-482-7597...