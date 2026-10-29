LOOKING FOR SENSORY-FRIENDLY PLACES FOR KIDS NEAR YOU? CHUCK E. CHEESE OFFERS SENSORY SENSITIVE SUNDAYS AND SENSORY-FRIENDLY BIRTHDAYS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dimmed lighting, reduced sound and flexible birthday celebrations create a welcoming space for kids who feel more comfortable in calmer, less stimulating settings

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, one of the most recognized family entertainment destinations in the U.S., offers inclusive fun through its monthly Sensory Sensitive Sundays program and Sensory Sensitive Birthday Parties, designed for kids who feel more comfortable in a less stimulating setting, so that every kid gets the chance to play and celebrate.

Since 2017, Chuck E. Cheese has hosted more than 25,000 Sensory Sensitive Sunday events nationwide. Developed in partnership with Autism Speaks, the brand's sensory-sensitive programs reflect its commitment to making play and celebrations more inclusive. An extensive team training guide, developed in partnership with Autism Speaks, enables staff to provide thoughtful, flexible assistance to children and their families.

What Is Chuck E. Cheese Sensory Sensitive Sunday?

Sensory Sensitive Sundays take place on the first Sunday of every month at participating Chuck E. Cheese locations across the U.S. and Canada, opening two hours before normal operating hours. Sensory Sensitive Sundays include:







Reduced game volume and background music levels



Dimmed lighting throughout the venue



Lower capacity to minimize crowd noise and unpredictability



A calm, welcoming atmosphere designed for kids with sensory processing differences, autistic children and children with sensory sensitivities



Dedicated time that gives families a predictable, low-stress window to visit Opportunities for parents, caregivers and children to connect with other families, building a sense of community and camaraderie

“At Chuck E. Cheese, we believe in providing an accessible space where every kid can be a kid,” said CEC Entertainment CEO Scott Drake.“By making thoughtful adjustments to the Chuck E. Cheese experience through Sensory Sensitive Sundays and Sensory Sensitive Birthday Parties, we give sensory sensitive children a way to enjoy the fun in a setting that works for them.”

Families can visit chuckecheese.com/sensory-sensitive-sundays to find a participating location, explore birthday party packages and check Sensory Sensitive Sunday schedules.

What Are Chuck E. Cheese Sensory Sensitive Birthdays?

Chuck E. Cheese Sensory Sensitive Birthdays combine the fun of a traditional birthday party with flexible options that prioritize each child's comfort. Held during Sensory Sensitive Sunday hours at participating locations, these celebrations offer a calmer environment with reduced sound and dimmed lighting to reduce overwhelming stimulation, making them accessible experiences for every family.

Families choose which sensory modifications to include, making the celebration comfortable for children who feel more comfortable in a less stimulating setting, while keeping all the fun birthday elements in place.

What to Expect at Chuck E. Cheese Sensory Sensitive Birthdays



Dedicated party booking during quieter, lower-traffic hours



Venue-wide adjustments to lighting and sound for the duration of the celebration



A variety of party packages tailored for every family's budget

Recognition for Building Family Trust

Chuck E. Cheese was named to USA TODAY's first “Brands Most Trusted by Parents 2026” list, based on responses from more than 5,000 parents nationwide. Sensory Sensitive Sundays and Sensory Sensitive Birthdays put the brand's commitment to inclusion into practice, helping more families enjoy games, meals and celebrations together.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Sensory Sensitive Sunday at Chuck E. Cheese?

A: Sensory Sensitive Sunday is a once-a-month, dedicated time at select Chuck E. Cheese locations when lighting is dimmed, game volume is reduced and capacity is limited to create a calm, low-stimulation environment for children with autism and other neurodivergent or sensitivity needs.

Q: Does Chuck E. Cheese offer birthday parties for kids with autism?

A: Yes. Chuck E. Cheese Sensory Sensitive Birthday Parties are designed for neurodivergent children, with bookings during lower-traffic hours and venue-wide adjustments to sound and lighting to reduce overwhelm and create a comfortable celebration.

Q: What accommodations are made during Chuck E. Cheese Sensory Sensitive Sunday?

A: Chuck E. Cheese lowers game and music volume and reduces lighting to minimize unpredictability and sensory overload.

Q: Is Chuck E. Cheese a sensory - friendly place for kids near me?

A: Chuck E. Cheese has participating sensory-friendly locations across the U.S. and Canada. Families can visit chuckecheese.com/sensory-sensitive-sundays to find the nearest location offering Sensory Sensitive Sundays and Sensory Sensitive Birthday Parties.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For more than 49 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs.

CONTACT: Juliana Mitchell SPM Communications 817-329-3257...