Rextrix: Proud Sponsor & Official Global Online Partner Of The 2026 Silicon Valley AI Film Festival

RexTrix at SVAIFF

AI creator platform to host Festival submissions and showcases and fund $10,000 in creator awards

- Tina Wang, Chief Operating Officer of AC Tech, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Silicon Valley AI Film Festival (SVAIFF) today named RexTrix, A&C Tech, Inc.'s AI content and creator platform, the Diamond Sponsor of its Los Angeles division and Official Online Submission and AI Content Showcase Partner for 2026.

The partnership gives filmmakers and AI creators a new way to submit work, find audiences, and join SVAIFF's growing international network. RexTrix will also fund $10,000 in cash awards and launch a dedicated 2026 SVAIFF Festival Zone on its platform.

"RexTrix is proud to partner with SVAIFF to support the next generation of AI movie creators, the storytellers redefining cinema by combining human imagination with artificial intelligence," said Tina Wang, Chief Operating Officer of AC Tech, Inc.

Submit, Showcase, Get Discovered

RexTrix joins Film Freeway and the LA-SVAIFF Competition Portal as an official submission channel. Creators can register, upload, and submit eligible films through the RexTrix app, website, or joint Festival landing page. SVAIFF and its regional divisions retain full authority over eligibility, judging, finalist selection, and official awards.

Creators who enter through RexTrix may earn Festival creator badges, featured placement, audience discovery support, and consideration for RexTrix creator programs. The Festival Zone will announce categories and criteria for the $10,000 in cash awards.

With Festival approval and creator permission, the Festival Zone will feature submitted works, creator profiles, finalists and winners, with audience playback, voting, comments and sharing. It will extend across SVAIFF's regional divisions as they launch, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Seoul, Beijing and Shanghai.

New RexTrix Audience Choice Award

The 2026 Festival introduces the RexTrix Audience Choice Award (final name to be confirmed), selected independently by RexTrix using verified engagement data from its platform. The award is separate from SVAIFF's juried competition and Festival audience voting, and RexTrix data will not influence any other Festival award.

Los Angeles Festival: November 1

The Los Angeles Silicon Valley AI Film Festival takes place Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. Filmmakers, AI creators, studios, technologists, investors, educators and cultural leaders will gather for a red carpet, finalist screenings, an industry panel and an awards ceremony, followed by a VIP after-party.

The inaugural SVAIFF, held in San Jose in January 2026, drew more than 2,000 AI film submissions from around the world. The festival launched its Los Angeles division in April 2026, bringing it to the heart of the global entertainment industry.

Call for Entries

SVAIFF welcomes animated films, narrative and feature works, concept and experimental shorts, and music videos. AI must assist or generate more than 50 percent of a film's visual content or core narrative elements.

Awards include the Grand Prix, Jury Grand Prize, Best Director, Best Animated Short, Best Feature Short, Best Concept Short, Best Music Video, Best Use of AI Innovation, Best Production Value, Best Music & Sound Design, Emerging Creator Award, and RexTrix Audience Choice Award.

About RexTrix

RexTrix is an AI content and creator platform operated by A&C Tech, Inc. of Irvine, California. It connects AI creators, content and audiences through creator profiles, showcases, discovery tools and interactive engagement.

About the Silicon Valley AI Film Festival

The Silicon Valley AI Film Festival (SVAIFF) is an international platform advancing human-led storytelling at the intersection of artificial intelligence, cinema, and creative technology. Through competitions, screenings, industry forums, education, and international partnerships, SVAIFF connects the creators and innovators shaping the future of visual storytelling.



Marketing Team

AC Technology

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RexTrix: Proud Sponsor & Official Global Online Partner of the 2026 Silicon Valley AI Film Festival News Provided By AC Technology October 29, 2026, 20:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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