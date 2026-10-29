Senator Warnock, Keisha Lance Bottoms & Georgia Statewide Candidates Join VP Kamala Harris At Fulton Forward Gala 2026
THE FULTON COUNTY DEMOCRATS PRESENT: Fulton Forward
Fulton County Democratic Party Committee Announces Expanded Lineup of Special Guests for October 30 Annual Fundraising DinnerATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Fulton County Democratic Party Committee (FCDPC) has announced an expanded lineup of special guests for its annual Fulton Forward 2026 fundraising dinner on Friday, October 30, 2026, in Atlanta.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver the keynote address, joined by U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms, and nine Democratic nominees for statewide office.
The event brings together national, state, and local Democratic leaders just four days before the November 3 general election.
In addition to Vice President Harris, confirmed special guests include:
U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock
Keisha Lance Bottoms, Democratic Nominee for Governor
Penny Brown Reynolds, Democratic Nominee for Secretary of State
Tanya Miller, Democratic Nominee for Attorney General
Katherine Juhan-Arnold, Democratic Nominee for Agriculture Commissioner
Nikki Porcher, Democratic Nominee for Labor Commissioner
Keisha Sean Waites, Democratic Nominee for Insurance Commissioner
Dr. Lydia Powell, Democratic Nominee for State School Superintendent
Shelia Edwards, Democratic Nominee for Public Service Commission, District 5
Peter Hubbard, Democratic Nominee for Public Service Commission, District 3
A Gathering of Democratic Leadership:
The Fulton Forward 2026 Gala is the Fulton County Democratic Party Committee's annual fundraising event, bringing together party members, elected officials, candidates, community leaders, and supporters from across Georgia.
This year's dinner will feature a keynote address from Vice President Harris, special guest appearances, and the presentation of the committee's annual awards recognizing individuals for their leadership, public service, and contributions to the community.
Event: Fulton Forward 2026 Annual Fundraising Dinner
Date: Friday, October 30, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Marriott Marquis, Atlanta, Georgia
Keynote Speaker: Kamala D. Harris, 49th Vice President of the United States
About the Fulton County Democratic Party Committee
The Fulton County Democratic Party Committee is the local Democratic Party organization serving Fulton County, Georgia. The committee works to organize Democratic voters, support Democratic candidates, encourage civic participation, and strengthen local party infrastructure.
Media Contact:
Clorissa Wright-Thomas
Synergy PR Services
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