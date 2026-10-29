Senator Warnock, Keisha Lance Bottoms & Georgia Statewide Candidates Join VP Kamala Harris At Fulton Forward Gala 2026

THE FULTON COUNTY DEMOCRATS PRESENT: Fulton Forward

Fulton County Democratic Party Committee Announces Expanded Lineup of Special Guests for October 30 Annual Fundraising Dinner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Fulton County Democratic Party Committee (FCDPC) has announced an expanded lineup of special guests for its annual Fulton Forward 2026 fundraising dinner on Friday, October 30, 2026, in Atlanta.Former Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver the keynote address, joined by U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms, and nine Democratic nominees for statewide office.The event brings together national, state, and local Democratic leaders just four days before the November 3 general election.In addition to Vice President Harris, confirmed special guests include:U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael WarnockKeisha Lance Bottoms, Democratic Nominee for GovernorPenny Brown Reynolds, Democratic Nominee for Secretary of StateTanya Miller, Democratic Nominee for Attorney GeneralKatherine Juhan-Arnold, Democratic Nominee for Agriculture CommissionerNikki Porcher, Democratic Nominee for Labor CommissionerKeisha Sean Waites, Democratic Nominee for Insurance CommissionerDr. Lydia Powell, Democratic Nominee for State School SuperintendentShelia Edwards, Democratic Nominee for Public Service Commission, District 5Peter Hubbard, Democratic Nominee for Public Service Commission, District 3A Gathering of Democratic Leadership:The Fulton Forward 2026 Gala is the Fulton County Democratic Party Committee's annual fundraising event, bringing together party members, elected officials, candidates, community leaders, and supporters from across Georgia.This year's dinner will feature a keynote address from Vice President Harris, special guest appearances, and the presentation of the committee's annual awards recognizing individuals for their leadership, public service, and contributions to the community.Event: Fulton Forward 2026 Annual Fundraising DinnerDate: Friday, October 30, 2026Time: 7:00 PMLocation: Marriott Marquis, Atlanta, GeorgiaKeynote Speaker: Kamala D. Harris, 49th Vice President of the United StatesAbout the Fulton County Democratic Party CommitteeThe Fulton County Democratic Party Committee is the local Democratic Party organization serving Fulton County, Georgia. The committee works to organize Democratic voters, support Democratic candidates, encourage civic participation, and strengthen local party infrastructure.Media Contact:

Clorissa Wright-Thomas

Synergy PR Services

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Senator Warnock, Keisha Lance Bottoms & Georgia Statewide Candidates Join VP Kamala Harris at Fulton Forward Gala 2026 News Provided By Synergy PR October 29, 2026, 20:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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