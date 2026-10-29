Private Fast USDT Set For Bitcoin, Testing Against Ethereum And Tron

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Dubai-based blockchain startup Utexo says it will relaunch Tether's USDT stablecoin on Bitcoin after a three-year gap, using the RGB protocol to keep transaction details off the public blockchain. The company is targeting a public rollout on Nov. 28, with planned Lightning Network support in Q1 2027.

The pitch is straightforward: settle on Bitcoin for security, move using Lightning for speed, and use RGB for transaction confidentiality. Whether that message will resonate-given that more than $300 billion in stablecoins are already circulating across major networks such as Ethereum and Tron-will likely depend on how easily existing market participants can move USDT to Bitcoin and whether the confidentiality and payment performance improvements outweigh the current ecosystem advantages elsewhere.

Utexo plans to bring USDT back to Bitcoin via RGB, with a public launch scheduled for Nov. 28. Lightning Network integration is slated for Q1 2027, aiming to improve payment latency and throughput for USDT transfers. RGB is positioned as a Bitcoin-native approach that keeps asset-transfer data off-chain while anchoring cryptographic commitments to Bitcoin. Utexo's USDT Mint for moving liquidity onto Bitcoin runs through a cross-network locking and redemption process that introduces bridge-style trust and security considerations. Utexo expects demand to come primarily from payments and simpler financial workflows, not from replicating Ethereum 's DeFi ecosystem on Bitcoin.

Key takeawaysFrom USDT on Bitcoin to a pause-and now a comeback

This is not the first time USDT has lived on Bitcoin. Tether's stablecoin began on Bitcoin in 2014 through the Omni protocol, but issuance on that route was halted in August 2023, with Tether attributing the decision to declining usage.

In August 2025, Tether later announced plans to launch USDT on RGB, implying a new path for native Bitcoin stablecoin support. That timeline shifted: Utexo raised a $7.5 million seed round led by Tether in March, and the new company says it will use Tether's USDT0 protocol to launch the Bitcoin version of the stablecoin.

Utexo's chief executive Viktor Ihnatiuk, speaking in an interview with Magazine, framed the“why now” in terms of two changes: speed and privacy. The company argues that settlement on Bitcoin can provide security, while RGB keeps transaction details off-chain-constraints that, according to Ihnatiuk, matter for real-world businesses that prefer not to expose counterparties and balances publicly.

“You can actually achieve any speed you want to achieve,” Ihnatiuk said, adding that Lightning is the core technology for scaling payments on Bitcoin.

What RGB is trying to solve on Bitcoin

RGB has been in development since 2016 and is designed to enable users to issue and transfer digital assets using contracts tied to Bitcoin without recording every transfer detail on the public blockchain. Instead of asking Bitcoin to behave like a smart-contract platform for each transaction, RGB has parties validate asset transfers themselves, while cryptographic commitments anchored to Bitcoin are used to help secure the system.

In other words, Utexo's model is not framed as a sidechain or a rollup that recreates a separate execution environment. The company describes RGB as a Bitcoin-native protocol, with privacy as a core design goal.

Utexo also points to compatibility with Lightning for payment-channel transfers. RGB's planned use with Lightning means USDT movements can be routed through payment channels without requiring every transfer to become a base-layer Bitcoin transaction.

Ihnatiuk argues this can change the practical expectations for Bitcoin-based payments, claiming Lightning can support payment dynamics in the range of“100 milliseconds,” while also noting that broader scaling limitations are often more about user and developer understanding than the underlying capability.

Still, the market question remains: can this offer a compelling alternative to existing stablecoin infrastructure-especially networks where USDT can already leverage smart-contract composability and established DeFi liquidity?

Early access and the“bridge” problem: USDT0 to Bitcoin

Before the public launch, Utexo opened early access to its USDT Mint product on Oct. 22. The program targets“verified professional operators” such as exchanges, wallets, and market makers, offering them a way to test minting, confidential transfers, and redemption on Bitcoin's Signet test network.

Utexo says the sandbox is designed to let operators validate transaction flows and complete integrations ahead of the end-of-November rollout.

Operationally, however, moving existing USDT onto Bitcoin via Utexo Mint includes an additional step beyond RGB and Bitcoin itself. According to Utexo's documentation, the service locks USDT0 on Arbitrum before minting an equivalent amount of USDT on Bitcoin. To redeem, users burn the RGB asset on Bitcoin and trigger the release of corresponding funds on the source network.

This means Mint's security and reliability depend not only on Bitcoin and RGB, but also on the mechanisms that connect the Arbitrum-denominated locked funds with the Bitcoin-side asset. Utexo acknowledges in its design context that bridge architecture can increase risk exposure, since bridges have historically been attractive targets for attackers.

Utexo says Mint has been audited by Oxorio, though it does not make the full audit report publicly available.

Partners, use cases, and what“success” would look like

For distribution, Utexo says it has selected UniSat as a launch partner and plans for support in UniSat's wallet for USDT transfers and swaps. The company also states it is working with 12 over-the-counter network partners, with another 40 in its pipeline.

On the demand side, Ihnatiuk described the company's focus as Bitcoin-native trading and lending opportunities, but not an attempt to recreate Ethereum's decentralized finance stack. He said Bitcoin was“always built for payments,” not for DeFi, and implied the most realistic adoption path is likely to center on payment rails and simpler financial arrangements such as escrow-based exchanges.

Another potential use case Utexo highlighted involves Bitcoin miners. The argument is that miners could swap BTC for USDT directly on Bitcoin rather than moving assets to centralized venues, which could reduce exposure to custodial risk and make hedging strategies easier to automate.

Utexo's stated ambitions for early adoption are high. In the interview, Ihnatiuk set targets for the first 12 months, saying he would like to reach at least $1 billion USDT on the Bitcoin network, with initial and median goals of $10 billion and $5 billion, respectively.

The company also believes success on Bitcoin could benefit miners through higher fee revenue, reasoning that if USDT activity returns to Bitcoin settlement, a larger share of transaction demand would flow through Bitcoin's fee market.

Why investors should watch the rollout closely

Utexo's return plan is built on a familiar stablecoin thesis-settle on Bitcoin, distribute efficiently, and add confidentiality-but the real test will be execution: operator onboarding for Mint, the safety and reliability of the cross-network locking-and-redemption design, and whether Lightning-linked performance plus RGB privacy translate into sustained usage versus competing stablecoin rails. With a public launch set for Nov. 28 and Lightning support targeted for Q1 2027, market participants will likely look for evidence that liquidity and partners can scale quickly enough to make Bitcoin a practical USDT home this time.

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